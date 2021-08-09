Valley Professionals Community Health Center has joined forces with The Connecting Link and other local community partners to champion the building of a $1.5 million health center and pharmacy in West Terre Haute.

In early September, Valley Professionals will host a groundbreaking to begin construction of the West Terre Haute clinic at National Avenue and South Sixth Street.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot building will feature seven exam rooms, two behavioral health treatment rooms, a laboratory and pharmacy. Services offered will include primary care, behavioral health, patient support services, and a drive-thru pharmacy. Valley Professionals plans to open the much-anticipated clinic in the heart of West Terre Haute in early 2022.

Fundraising efforts include a “Putting Health First” golf outing on Sept. 10 at Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute. A $100,000 match from an anonymous donor will provide $1 for every $1 raised by the health center, and more. Those interested in supporting the project can donate at www.valleyprohealth.org/wth.

Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc. has clinics in Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties. For more information, visit www.valleyprohealth.org.

Tags

Trending Video