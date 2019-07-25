Going to Indy? Definitely allow extra time

If you’re headed to Indianapolis this weekend, allow extra time — possibly quite a bit of extra time.
From this Friday evening until about 6 a.m. Monday, and in some cases beyond, the Indianapolis Department of Transportation is continuing work on several routes including busy interstates in Marion County.
INDOT asks drivers to plan ahead and find alternate routes. In addition, they are reminded to pay attention, drive distraction free and slow down in work zones.
Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones this weekend and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted.
INDOT crews and Hoosier Helpers will be present on the interstates to make sure drivers are aware of slowing traffic and upcoming work zones. The roadwork includes:
Full closures
Full closures include I-65 SB from I-865 to I-465, all lanes closed. Opens Monday by 6 a.m. To detour use I-865 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 SB, Thru traffic should remain on I-465 SB
Full closures also include I-70 EB and WB from South Split to I-465. All lanes closed. Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens Aug. 5 by 6 a.m. To detour, thru traffic should use I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB, traffic coming from the airport should take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 NB to get downtown.
Lane restrictions
• I-69 NB from 82nd St. to Indiana 37. Left 2 lanes closed 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
• I-465 EB/SB from Keystone to White River. Left two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
• I-465 EB/SB from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike. One lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
• I-865 EB & WB. Two lanes open eastbound and one lane open westbound Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
• I-465 SB from I-65 interchange to 56th St (Northwest side). One lane open Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. Two lanes open Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.
Ramp closures
• Entrance ramps from Keystone Ave. to I-465 EB. Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m.
• Entrance ramps from Allisonville Rd. to I-465 EB. Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m.
• Entrance ramp from 56th St to I-465 SB. Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m.
• Entrance ramps from Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB. Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m.
INDOT says it is using the full closures to keep its crews and everyone on the road safer. They also allow INDOT to get more work completed in a short amount of time, the agency said in a news release.
Contractors will be working to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions in five different zones around Indianapolis interstates, INDOT said. Maintenance crews will take advantage of the full closures to get in and clear out drains, fix guardrails, change lights and do other work that must be done.
