“When I see weather like this, I’m reminded how grateful I am to have a roof over me every day,” said Chuck Norman, Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity board president.
The remarks were on point during rain-drenched ground-breaking for two future Habitat homes on Third Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Habitat board members were joined at the groundbreaking by Mayor Duke Bennett and those who will be building the houses.
“We’re welcoming the team that are going to do the groundbreaking for two houses,” said Drucella Thomas, Habitat board vice president. “We’re so happy to have the construction workers, the builders and all of our sponsors and city officials. We are getting a lot of cooperation from this area.”
“This is a first — Habitat’s never done two houses at one time,” Norman said.
“This neighborhood is beautiful — since we started with these foundations, the neighbors have been coming in. One woman points to an empty lot and says, ‘Can you build on this?’”
In addition to the adjacent locations where foundations have already been poured, Habitat has a lot across the street from and two lots a couple of blocks away for future projects.
“All we need is more volunteers, materials,” Norman said. “The will and the need is here.”
Habitat hired Keymark Construction to oversee the project as project manager for the affordable three-bedroom homes.
“It’s a relationship unlike most,” Norman said. “They’re helping us and hand-holding us through the process of hiring all the subcontractors and making sure we meet all our requirements and get all our permits correct.”
“We’re managing the entire job,” said Keymark Construction president Jacob Hellmann.
“We’re doing this below cost as a way to partner with them just to really help the community. We live here, we want to help them. We’re doing a tremendous amount of work, especially here on the north side.”
Mayor Duke Bennett told those assembled, “I’m excited about what’s going on with development in this neighborhood. Habitat has stayed the course. I see many more [houses] coming in, and look forward to getting people in these homes and cutting the ribbon on them.”
Hellmann added, “The right of everybody is to have a dry roof over their heads. That’s what we get to do. It’s hard, physical work, but it’s hard to succeed without a roof over your head.”
Families that earn between 40%-80% of the area median income and have evidence that they pay their rent and utility bills can apply to partner with Habitat.
They then help work on their future homes and the homes of others to amass 250 hours of sweat equity so they can purchase a home with a mortgage with 0% interest.
Sponsors on the project include the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 725, Jones & Sons, CenterPoint Energy, Joe Hoop Construction, Niehaus Lumber, Woodco Walls, S&G Excavating, THSB Bank, 5/3rds Bank, Century 21 Elite, the Duke Energy Foundation, Dick McCalister & Sons, KD’s Lawn Care, the Systems House, the Hollie and Anna Oakley Foundation and Keymark.
