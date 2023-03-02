With 13 Missouri Valley Conference wins coming into this edition of Arch Madness, there’s a vibe for the Indiana State men’s hoops program.
The team has started to reverse its 1-5 course in its past six games coming into this year's Arch Madness with a 97-58 win over Evansville on Thursday — the largest margin of victory in 33 years of the tournament for any game.
Indiana State (21-11) advances to today's 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal marchup with Belmont.
During the tourney opener between Northern Iowa and Illinois State, the early-bird Sycamore faithful funneled in.
Fans from the East Coast and Midwest clamored to be in St. Louis to witness the Sycamores live.
The allegiance wasn’t unanimous in every household.
Rob Edwards, 51, is a Sycamore faithful. He’s been going to the tournament for close to 20 years.
He pivoted to catching the whole event to avoid quick trips back to Terre Haute after first-round exits.
This has helped his two sons Braden, 26, and Foster 18, get glimpses of their squads. It’s a split household. Their allegiances came to a head on Thursday.
Braden graduated from the University of Evansville after growing up a Sycamore fan, and Foster is an ISU lifer. Braden, who attended Saint Patrick School of the Terre Haute Deanery, still stays true to his roots for the Sycamores when these programs aren’t matching up.
Foster, who attended Westfield, plays tennis in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and said his Smith Stearns Tennis Academy is pulling for the Blue and White.
He flew in from South Caroline before getting in a whip in Noblesville, Ind., to get to the tourney with his kindred.
Terre Haute natives and brothers Bill Lowe, 79, and Terry, 76, descended on St. Louis from Kansas City.
They made the four-hour trek for their initial live look at this contingent this year. They haven’t seen the Trees play in person since 2019.
They said during the winter, they aren’t typically able to get to Indiana.
This is their first time inside Enterprise Center for the tourney.
“ISU is having a good year,” Terry said. “I called ISU and got the tickets. I thought they would do well in the tournament this year.”
The Terre Haute locals, who attended Gerstmeyer and Garfield before they consolidated to North Vigo, are well versed on this outfit.
“They’ve got [senior Courvoisier] McCauley, who can knock down 3s,” Terry said. “They got a center, the freshman [Robbie Avila] and [senior Cameron] Henry. Those three players have a lot of offensive power. At the defensive end…they are playing good defense.”
One alumni couple came to St. Louis, which was consistent with their season-ticket commitment this year. Dave Haynes and Nancy, both 72, haven’t been to the tourney in seven to eight years.
“Other than Bradley and Belmont, we’ve beaten everybody in the league so that means we can with this thing,” Dave said. “The Sycamores are fun to watch. The passing, the cutting and when they are on I don’t care what team you root for, they are enjoyable to watch.”
