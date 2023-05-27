Members of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Class of 2023 are ready to spread themselves across the world to begin their professional careers, graduate school studies or military commissions after receiving their bachelor’s and master’s degree diplomas during Saturday’s commencement.
President Robert A. Coons presented diplomas to 405 graduates.
Coons proposed that the goal for the group was to use the skills learned at Rose-Hulman to thrive in their chosen careers. The class currently has a 92% placement rate of full-time employment, graduate school or military commissions.
“You are bright and your future is bright. The world will benefit from your problem-solving skills, whether the issues you tackle are small or immense,” President Coons told the graduates, who were joined by by parents, other family members and guests who filled the fieldhouse at the Sports and Recreation Center on the Rose-Hulman campus.
“You have what it takes to thrive because you know how to strive. Your past four years of experiences here have set you up to thrive, no matter what unknown challenges lie on the path ahead," he said., "Keep growing and developing vigorously. Continue to flourish. And continue to focus on the things in life that feel right. When you do, you will keep experiencing what it means to thrive. Strive to thrive.”
Senior Class President Sage Dooley, an engineering design graduate, said, “Engineering is the beginning of a lifelong learning process. It is about the technical aspects, innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We are trained to think critically, analyze and create unique solutions to real-world problems. Our ability to tackle challenges head-on and adapt to new technologies and changing environments is what sets us apart.”
In addressing the Class of 2023, alumnus Marshall Goldsmith passed along advice from being a best-selling business book author and recognized executive leadership coach.
Among Goldsmith’s tips were: Ask questions, be happy in the present, appreciate family and friends, and follow your dreams and aspirations. Also, do what you can do to help others. Finally, don’t have any regrets.
“Life is short, have fun … go for it,” he said.
Goldsmith joined Rose-Hulman trustee and Terre Haute native Linda White in being presented with doctor of engineering honorary degrees. White, executive director of the Deaconess Foundation and chief administrative officer of Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky, becomes the ninth member of her extended family to receive a diploma from the college.
The Class of 2023 has graduates from 34 states and eight foreign countries, 102 women (25% of the class), 137 graduates declared from diverse or ethnic populations (35%), and 63 first-generation graduates (16%).
Student award winners were chemical engineering and biochemistry and molecular biology graduate Emma Goodman, earning the John T. Royse Award for being considered the most outstanding graduate based upon academic achievement, student leadership, participation in co-curricular activities, and general campus citizenship; and computer science graduate Alyssa Pinkston, receiving the Herman A. Moench Distinguished Senior Commendation for distinguishing herself as a commendable influence on members of the Rose-Hulman community.
Earning the Heminway Gold Medal for attaining the highest academic achievement during their Rose-Hulman careers were Blake Baker, a computer engineering graduate; William Chong, an electrical engineering graduate; Zili He, a computer engineering graduate; Victoria Kinnamon, a biochemistry graduate; Julia McGuire and Kenton Pardue, civil engineering graduates.
Faculty and staff recognized during Commencement were Chemical Engineering Department Head and Associate Professor Kimberly Henthorn, PhD, the Dean’s Outstanding Teacher Award; Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Simon Jones, PhD, the Board of Trustees’ Outstanding Scholar Award; and lead audiovisual technician Nick Sanders, the President’s Outstanding Service Award.
— Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology provided this article to the Tribune-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.