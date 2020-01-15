Glas-Col turns a vibrant 80

Glas-Col, a manufacturer of scientific and industrial heating and mixing equipment, is ringing in 2020 with a celebration of its 80th anniversary.
The company, founded in 1939, is a subsidiary of Templeton Coal Co., which bought Glas-Col in 1954.
“Our customers are from all around the world, so we are bringing in outside dollars back into the community,” said David Templeton, who returned to Terre Haute in 2016 to serve as chief executive officer and president of Glas-Col.
Templeton said success of the company is from hand-made custom products produced by long-term employees, many with special skills, including industrial sewing, averaging more than 30 years of service. The company employs 85 people.
“Eighty years ago, the average lifespan of a business was 67 years,” said Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig, who Wednesday presented the company with a framed certificate celebrating its anniversary. “Today that number has fallen to 16 years, so for a business to survive 80 years is quite an accomplishment.”
Templeton is a member of the Chamber’s board of directors and serves as the Chamber’s co-chair of its “See You in Terre Haute” community plan.
Glas-Col was founded by research scientist Dr. Glen Moray after he was injured when a gas burner heating an oil bath ignited vapors from a shattered flask of acetone, causing a sudden fire. That led Morey to develop a heating device with electric wires woven into a fiberglass cloth sheath, with the invention called a heating mantle.
Today, the mantle can heat a cylinder, tube or bottle up to 450 degrees Celsius, which is 842 degrees Fahrenheit. The mantle itself can generate as much as 800 degrees Celsius, or 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit, Smith said.
The company’s unique building, at the intersection of Seventh and Hulman streets in Terre Haute, opened in 1951. It appears to have several cut-in sections along Seventh Street, which were designed to be separated into individual storefronts should the business not be successful, Templeton said.
“The name of the company stands for glass columns because when Dr. Moray invented the electric heating mantle, he thought it would be a limited market, and that the real future would be in making glass insulation columns,” Templeton said. “Well, fast forward 80 years, we have never made, bought or sold one” glass column, Templeton said.
And now the heating mantle is the standard to heat test tubes or cylinders in a laboratory, with Glas-Col capturing about 98 percent of the domestic market. The company makes the custom mantles in-house, on a custom fit basis to meet the needs of a laboratory, university or industry, said Roger Smith, who has served as plant manager for 40 years.
And the company makes it own temperature controls for heating mantles as well as other parts.
“We try to control the quality and time line of delivery on parts by making those parts ourself,” Smith said. “For us, a long run is 50 pieces.”
Glas-Col, about three years ago, acquired Airfiltronix as well as Physitemp, adding a line of fume hoods, fume extractors and lab safety equipment for air control, Templeton said.
“Now that work is about 20 percent of our business,” Templeton said. The company has made custom acrylic hoods as large as 8 feet for use in a laboratory in Japan, Smith said.
“And about 40 percent of our business is the custom work and we can turn a custom mantle, such as for a large cylinder, around in five to six weeks,” Smith said. “We can do anything, no matter how large or small.”
