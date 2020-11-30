Glas-Col, a Terre Haute based business since the 1930s, was inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Association’s Hall of Fame during the annual Hall of Fame Inductions and Manufacturing Excellence Awards event held virtually earlier this month.
Glas-Col is a world leader in manufacturing laboratory products for science and industry.
In addition to products used for heating, mixing, evaporation and air purification, it also manufactures instruments and controls.
“This is only the fifth year for the Hall of Fame, so it’s an honor to be recognized by the IMA and an even better tribute to all of the employees that have enabled us to prosper for the past eighty years,” David Templeton, president and CEO at Glas-Col, said in a news release. “In today’s environment, it’s nice to know our organization has an impact on the scientific advancements in the world.”
Companies inducted into the Hall of Fame are chosen for their outstanding contributions to the development of a healthy, dynamic business environment in Indiana and to the state’s overall economic well-being.
“The IMA Hall of Fame Inductions are held to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies, and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana,” said Brian Burton, IMA president and CEO.
Like many companies, Glas-Col was born out of a need for a better system.
In 1939, the founder was injured in a laboratory fire when heating chemicals over an open flame. In his spare time, he and his wife developed the heating mantle, still the standard in laboratory heating.
After more than 80 years, Glas-Col ships its products to more than 30 countries and continues to keep an eye out for new markets and increased efficiencies for customers.
