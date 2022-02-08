Giving Day directly supports SMWC students

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College set an ambitious goal of reaching 1,000 unique donors in a single day as part of its annual Woods Giving Day fundraising event Tuesday.
Last year, the goal was 500 unique donors and it reached 800, so the college decided to raise the bar. Last year, the event raised $235,000 for the college's Woods Fund, with donations directly impacting students.
On Tuesday morning, students, employees, SMWC president Dottie King and college trustee Jerry Hellmann gathered in Le Fer Hall's Studio '64 to make contact with alumni and other potential donors. Sadie the golden retriever therapy dog was on hand to lend her support.
Jilliann Reese, a senior from Elwood, made calls for three hours, reaching out to alumni. "I love the Woods. It is my second home," she said. She was happy to give of her time and talent to benefit the college.
She enjoys connecting with alums, hearing their stories and learning "just how much they love the Woods," she said. She finds they enjoy talking to current students. Reese plays softball, is vice president of student senate and part of the college's Future Alumni Association.
Part of Woods Giving Day involves students reaching out to alumni, but another goal is to develop an attitude of philanthropy in the students, King said.
Students "have been given great opportunities here. So many alums have donated scholarships and money they (students) benefit from. We want to see them pay that forward," King said.
The annual day of giving is "all about building enthusiasm around the college. The money we collect will be useful, of course it will, but it's really not about that as much as it's bringing people together and bringing awareness to when we all come together, little things can make a difference," she said.
The event has grown through the years, both in people donating and dollars raised, "but the most important growth is involvement in our community," she said.
Funds raised "go directly to support our students. We are very generous with institutional support of our students, and the pandemic hasn't made things any easier," King said. "We close those financial gaps for our students."
Maybe they have tuition covered but they don't have the means to buy their books. Funds raised goes toward "all the things we do to help our students persist and succeed," she said.
It's a 24-hour event. "This has become a Terre Haute community event," with several businesses participating, King said.
As of 5 p.m., 625 donors had contributed $150,340 — with several hours yet to go.
Also assisting with calls was Jerry Hellmann, who serves on the college board of trustees and chairs the advancement committee. "My family has been associated with the Woods for years," he said. His wife graduated from the college.
When he makes calls, he reminds those he talks to about the college's mission and what it's accomplishing. "I ask them if they would like to participate in our mission and what we are doing."
Simply stated, that mission is "to produce the best quality graduates we can and do it in a way that is caring, loving, sharing and gives full attention to each individual person," Hellmann said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
