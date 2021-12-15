Giving Back: South's DECA club celebrates Christmas with kids

Della Selto took the toy thermometer from her new musical Cocomelon medical kit and pretended to give South Vigo High School student Mariah Posey a checkup.
“I’m a doctor,” Della proclaimed, with conviction.
Posey played along: “You make me feel better. It must have been the medicine.”
When asked if she wants to be a doctor someday, Della, who attends United Child Care Center, stated emphatically, “Yes.”
Della was one of eight United Child Care children who got plenty of one-on-one attention Tuesday during a holiday celebration made possible by 80 Terre Haute South Vigo DECA students. The event took place at the high school.
The child’s Cocomelon musical medical kit was just one of many gifts she received from the older students.
DECA is a student club that prepares leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
DECA students from different classes took turns with the children, and the day included many gifts (purchased by students), crafts, cookie decorating, games and a visit from Santa. The holiday event also came complete with breakfast, snack and lunch.
United Child Care is a licensed child care center serving many low-income children. DECA students have community service projects with the child care center five times a year, including the holiday celebration.
“It feels good to be a role model for younger children ... and also to be able to do something nice for them to make them feel appreciated,” said Posey, who spent time with Della.
Darlene Wills, head teacher at United Child Care, said children enjoy the time spent with the high school students. “This means so much to them,” she said. “It’s wonderful. We really appreciate it.”
Gen Craft, South Vigo marketing teacher and DECA sponsor, said that community service is an important component of the business/marketing curriculum and DECA program.
She hopes the high school students learn about “giving back to other people and being a role model to younger students.”
Meanwhile, Jayce Brown, another visitor from United Child Care, devoted his attention to building a train out of colored markers for his new Spiderman toy.
He had already opened many gifts that included toy cars, trucks, a dinosaur and Spiderman items.
Marlee Loudermilk was among the South students who spent time with Jayce.
“It makes me feel good ... He’s having fun and he’ll go home with stuff to play with,” Loudermilk said.
Another DECA student interacting with Jayce was Cade Coley, South Vigo sophomore. “I know these kids will have a great Christmas and they’ll have toys to play with,” Coley said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
