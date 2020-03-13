Given COVID-19, public schools go to alternate schedules

Across the nation, state and Wabash Valley region, public agency after public agency Friday announced closures, event cancellations and postponements as America moved to slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Perhaps the biggest announcement locally: Vigo County public schools will close at least through April 3.
And, in a state that loves its basketball, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced it is indefinitely postponing its state boys basketball tournament.
In Vigo County, the decision to close schools was made in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.
“This a collaborative decision, based on the needs to protect the health of students, staff, and our community,” said Joni Wise, administrator of the county health department. “While children may have less of an impact from COVID-19, school closure will help protect older adults who care for grandchildren.”
The closure includes spring break. The school corporation will use eight waiver days (March 16-25). The availability of such waiver says was announced Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana schools are being allowed to close for up to 20 days this school year without having to make up that classroom time, but Holcomb hasn’t followed the governors of Illinois, Ohio and Michigan in ordering statewide school closures.
The Vigo County School Corp. won’t use e-learning packets that were sent home for e-learning at this time, but it will reserve them for future needs.
The district said it will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 with the help of the health department and continue to communicate new developments.
“We must do our part to contribute to public health at this time,” said VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth. “This closure will help us ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19’s spread and give us time to investigate best public health practices.”
Free meals will be available for all students under the age of 18 from Monday, March 16, until Wednesday, March 25.
Grab-and-go-style lunches will be distributed at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and West Vigo Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon on each of those days. The meals will be a lunch, with a breakfast for the next day. Details are subject to change based on demand.
Also, starting Monday, all extracurricular events are on hold until school resumes. Today’s SAT test at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will continue, following the governor’s guidelines for public gatherings.
The district said it will place many non-essential employees on administrative leave during this time, allowing employees to avoid personal financial hardship.
While the eight waived days are not e-learning days, VCSC will release daily “Team Vigo At-Home” videos via Facebook and YouTube, to help families and students continue academic engagement during this prolonged closure.
Vigo County was from the only public school district to temporarily put the brakes on in-class instruction. Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley:
• Clay Community Schools will switch to e-learning days all of next week, the district announced. Also, all activities, including athletic practices, are canceled through spring break.
• Southwest Sullivan School Corp. said it will close its schools Monday, March 16, and reopen them Monday, April 6. All schools will conduct e-learning March 16-19. Spring Break will be extended March 20-April 3.
• North Central Parke School Corp. is canceling school on Monday and transitioning to e-learning days. It plans to return to the normal school schedule April 13. Students will be expected to participate in e-learning Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week, while Mondays and Fridays will count as cancellation days.
• At Northeast Sullivan School Corp., Monday through Thursday, March 16 through 19, will be e-learning days, and no school March 19. Spring break is March 23-27. The district will use waiver days March 30 to April 3. All practices and/or games are canceled at least through April 5, and there will be no field trips.
• Southwest Parke schools will switch to an alternate schedule starting Monday and continuing through Friday, April 3. Monday, March 16, and Friday, March 20, will be waiver days. There will be e-learning March 17, 18 and 19. Spring break is March 23-27. March 30-April 3 will be waiver days. From March 16 through April 3 there will be no athletic practices, no athletic contests, no concerts or other school and community activities. Buildings and grounds will not be open to students or the public.
• South Vermillion School Corp. will cancel in-person classes effective Monday through April 3, including a spring break from March 20-27 as well as several e-learning days. Monday will be an e-learning day to prepare teachers. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, schools would be closed, and the district would use waiver days provided by the governor. Spring break starts next Friday. The week after spring break, the district will use e-learning days. The goal is to resume classes April 6.
• St. Patrick School in Terre Haute said it will close starting Monday to practice social distancing as recommended by the World Health Organization. It will use e-learning days to deliver instruction Tuesday through March 26. A letter is going out to parents today. The decision came after discussion with Vigo County School Corp. and at the recommendation of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
On the basketball front, the Indiana High School Athletic Association put the brakes on the boys basketball tourney after making plans Thursday to play regional games at 16 sites around the state with each team limited to 75 admissions.
“With the number of schools now taking extended breaks from school it has become impossible to complete the tournament series as originally scheduled,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said Friday.
The alternative schedules for public elementary and secondary schools came a day after both announced the availability of the waiver days and the decisions by Wabash Valley higher education providers to limit in-person instruction and events open to the public. Those included Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Ivy Tech Community College and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Mark Fitton is the Tribune-Star’s content editor. He can be reached at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com. Also contributing to this story were Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin and Associated Press writer Tom Davies.
