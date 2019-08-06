Girl Scouts celebrate 19th Amendment

As the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana celebrated Tuesday the anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the United States, local business leader Rachel J. Leslie shared that the road to success is often paved with speed bumps to make the journey more challenging.
“We’re here to celebrate the right women have to make a difference,” Leslie said during the annual luncheon celebrating the anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in August 1920.
“Each speed bump built who I am,” Leslie said, recalling the events such as the losses of her first child and her mother-in-law, the loss of a job she wanted, the confidence she gained with a job change, and the start of her own business in 2017.
She formed RJL Solutions with plans to hire a couple of employees, but now has eight full-time employees and has purchased the building that houses her business. She is a registered lobbyist, and advocates on issues that promote public and private partnerships.
Recently, she initiated the Terre Haute Women in Washington group to engage in public policy, and she led 15 women on a two-day journey to Capitol Hill.
“I am proud the firm gets to touch local, state and federal initiatives. They are changing the landscape of the world where we live, work and play,” she said. “I recognize the good we’re doing far outweighs the fear of failure.”
Leslie said she thinks sharing the collective stories of the speed bumps women overcome helps girls today learn how to be kind, help one another, show compassion and look past differences to become strong leaders.
“These Girl Scouts are watching us,” Leslie told the audience.
Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said the Wabash Valley continues to be a successful area for Girl Scouting, with steady with membership and more emphasis on local programs and learning opportunities for girls.
“As early as 1918, Terre Haute had a Girl Scout troop,” Shockey said, “which means girls were effecting change here before they could vote.”
The leadership that girls learn in scouting prompts them to take on projects to improve their neighborhoods and the lives of others, she said.
“They know how to stand up and lead. And I think Women’s Equality Day is a great celebration of that,” Shockey said.
Many of the women elected to Congress are Girl Scout alums, with 61 of the 106 women in the House of Representatives and 18 of the 25 women senators having a Girl Scout background.
Six women are candidates for the office of president. NASA has selected its first woman flight director. And the U.S. Women’s soccer team recently won its fourth World Cup.
Those successes are leading up to the 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
“There is so much for women and young women and all of us to celebrate,” Shockey said. “In this community, women do amazing things. And in Terre Haute, this is a community rich in history and resources that help women move forward and girls on pathways to success.”
As the new school year starts, she said, she encouraged the promotion of Girl Scouting to girls of all ages as an organization that offers opportunities for leadership, adventure and success.
