The season for Girl Scout Cookies is in full bloom across the Wabash Valley, with digital sales and contactless delivery supplementing the traditional cookie booths and door-to-door sales.

For troop leaders like Kathleen Knopp and Daisy Troop 805, learning safe sales methods, marketing tactics and economic skills mix both the fun and practical side of cookie sales.

The fun part is dressing up as a Thin Mint, Tag-along or other yummy cookie variety while making sales to customers.

Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic restrictions Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaIt’s Girl Scout Cookie time!: The chance to buy boxes of your favorite Girl Scout cookie is here and local troops …

On Thursday, the kindergarten and first grade scouts in Troop 805 also had fun practicing scenarios for safe sales with volunteer parents who “answered the door” to Scouts practicing their sales pitch during a troop meeting.

“We presented different scenarios. The whole thing was to make them comfortable asking people to buy cookies,” said Knopp about skills that align with the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character.

Digital cookie sales for contactless transactions are encouraged this year due to COVID-19.

But many troops are also planning to set up cookie booths outside retail locations. The cost is $5 per package for all Girl Scout Cookie varieties.

Knopp said she expects in-person ordering and delivery to be as popular as ever, but since online ordering began in January, Troop 805 has already sold more than 300 boxes from digital sales. That’s a trend she thinks will continue.

“A lot of people we know are using the digital cookie platform to order,” she said. “People like having them delivered to stay safe from COVID-19. And during the pandemic people have gotten use to ordering things online. Also, a lot of parents don’t want their kids to be exposed to COVID-19.”

For more on finding Girl Scout Cookies, visit the Scouts’ cookies page at tinyurl.com/1x493at6.

Nearly a million packages of cookies were delivered this week around central Indiana as Girl Scouts began delivering pre-ordered cookies.

The cookies are also being sold online at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/findcookies and at socially distant or contact-free troop-run cookie booths in front of grocery stores and other local retailers.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Customers who buy cookies from their local Girl Scouts can be assured the proceeds stay in the local community as each troop receives a percentage of the profits for use on activities and projects.

Knopp said her troop has talked about supporting Toys for Tots and other projects, as well as taking fun and educational trips.

The Girls Scouts of Central Indiana has had an online presence for years where troops can set up a page, and individual girls build their own website/page, learning another aspect of business.

There’s also the cookie finder pages on the council’s website at www.girlscoutsindiana.org, where a map shows a marker of where troops are selling cookies or where to contact them, and there’s the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to order from.

Customers then have a choice to have cookies shipped to them from the bakery (a small fee is added) or can have the scouts deliver them contact-free.

The skills they learn for their badges are goal setting (how many they need to sell for future projects), decision making (where and how to sell and what future projects), money management, people skills and business ethics (for the older girls).

They’ll also learn things like letter writing skills as they send emails to potential customers, and develop technological business skills.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in central Indiana through March 21.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.