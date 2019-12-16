Wabash Valley Community Foundation Board President Nancy Rogers recently announced the foundation received nearly $7 million dollars in gifts during its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on September 30.
This contribution meant a 317% increase was received over the previous year.
Multiple gifts were responsible for this increase, according to a news release from the foundation. The largest contributing factor to this growth was the receipt of seven planned gifts, which totaled nearly $3 million dollars.
Donations to unrestricted endowment funds increased by more than 1000% over the previous year. Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII initiative to grow unrestricted endowment funds was responsible for this significant growth. An increase was also found in the number of contributions made to other types of funds including scholarships, designated, donor-advised and agency endowments.
In addition to the amounts received, the Community Foundation reported the number of its donors grew by 14%. Of those that gave during the Fiscal Year 2019, 31% were new donors.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people in the Wabash Valley. It enables people with philanthropic interests to easily and effectively support the organizations and issues they care about – immediately or through their estate plans. Donors may give to existing funds or establish a charitable fund at the Community Foundation by contributing a variety of assets.
For more information, call 812.232.2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
