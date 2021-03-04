Gibson says deal in casino case good news

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson said orders issued this week by the Indiana Gaming Commission mean casino projects in Gary and in Terre Haute can move forward unimpeded.

The Gaming Commission on Tuesday issued two orders that ended a potential legal battle with former Spectacle Entertainment CEO Rod Ratcliff. After mediation, Ratcliff agreed to sell his ownership interests in a new Hard Rock Casino plus interests in the Majestic Star Casinos operating on Lake Michigan.

Those Lake Michigan casinos will shut down when the new Gary casino opens.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns the Hard Rock brand, acquired a primary stake of Ratcliff’s ownership interests. The tribe already had partial ownership of the new Gary casino, which will operate under the Hard Rock brand.

Additional Ratcliff shares were purchased by Gary Spectacle LLC and Spectacle Entertainment Group, a company in which Gibson has ownership.

Gibson is vice chairman of Spectacle Entertainment Group. Gibson is also chairman of Lucy Luck Gaming LLC, which is to build Terre Haute’s $125 million casino project and is a completely separate entity from Spectacle Entertainment’s large casino in Gary.

Terre Haute’s Rocksino will have a partnership with Hard Rock International. The casino will feature a Hard Rock-branded restaurant, gift shop, bar and entertainment venue.

While sale prices of Ratcliff’s interests were not disclosed, when asked what percentage of Ratcliff’s shares he purchased, Gibson said, “I’m not at liberty to share that information.”

“In regard to the change in ownership, I’m really happy that it has allowed us to move the Gary project forward toward completion,” Gibson said.

“We need to get both projects — Gary and Terre Haute — moving forward,” Gibson said. “The two communities are both very anxious to get these projects open and operating, as is the state of Indiana. I’m hopeful that the deal reached this week will do just that.”

Gibson acknowledged a state investigation caused delays, but noted he was not involved in the issues between Ratcliff and the Indiana Gaming Commission involving allegations of financial wrongdoings by Ratcliff and a business partner.

“The delays have been frustrating, but projects like this are complicated and delays come with the territory. I’m very proud that Spectacle Gary and Lucy Luck Gaming are the only two gaming companies in Indiana that are primarily owned by Hoosiers,” Gibson said.

“We are currently working to set a ribbon-cutting date for Gary and a groundbreaking date for Terre Haute. We hope to announce both soon.”

Gibson added he’s “not a gaming guy, but I love Terre Haute and the state of Indiana. I want both to be proud of these projects. ... So many in Terre Haute and Vigo County worked very hard to help land this opportunity. I look forward to celebrating with them soon.”

State casino officials began investigating Spectacle and Ratcliff in January 2020 after federal allegations emerged that a longtime Ratcliff business partner, former Spectacle vice president John Keeler, illegally funneled casino company money to a former Republican state lawmaker’s unsuccessful 2016 Congressional campaign.

The state gaming commission has said Ratcliff was involved in that scheme, citing an email from a Ratcliff employee and his electronic calendar about an April 2015 meeting at Indianapolis International Airport with a Virginia political consultant who was sentenced last year on federal fraud charges, the Associated Press reported.

State officials have also alleged that Ratcliff continued exerting control over Spectacle in violation of state orders, wrongly funneled nearly $1 million in casino company money into his own horse race wagering account and made improper job offers to government lobbyists.

A spokesman for Ratcliff said the agreement benefits all sides and stops the “unfair persecution of Rod Ratcliff.”

“With this settlement agreement, Rod achieves what he wanted from the very beginning of this ordeal — to retire from Indiana gaming on his own terms,” spokesman Robert Vane said in a statement.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward. Tom Davies of the Associated Press also contributed to this report.