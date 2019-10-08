Extensive work has been done on the Copper Bar building near 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute, and the building owner says he plans to reopen it.
Fontanet Holdings LLC, which is led by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, owns the historic building.
"My plan is reopen it, but I don't have any definite time when," Gibson said Tuesday.
Gibson said the building has a new roof, updated heating and cooling and new tuck point work on the exterior.
"We redid the floors inside and looks great," Gibson said. "It is our intent to reopen it, [we're] just not sure of the time table."
The building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Place in June 1983. The building is "believed to date from 1870s," according to filing with the National Registry of Historic Places. Vigo County records show construction in 1900.
The national registry states the building is "architecturally significant as a good intact example of small-scale commercial architecture in the Italianate style."
While Gibson's corporation owns the building, the tavern was operated by David Robbin ("Rob") Lundstrom, and the business became part of a large bankruptcy filed in December 2018.
An order of discharge in that case was entered on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Indiana. The order states that claims scheduled to be discharged without payment, without deducting the value of collateral or debts excepted from discharge, are more than $13.11 million.
First Financial Bank still has "an adversary proceeding" against Lundstrom. The bank is a creditor. There is a trial set for April 23, 2020, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Messages seeking comment from Lunstrom were left Tuesday on his voicemail Tuesday afternoon.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
