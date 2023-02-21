In an effort to preserve a downtown landmark, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is donating the Indiana Theatre Event Center to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
The CIB will research the costs of renovations, with the most costly being a new roof and a new heating/cooling/ventilation system, and then operate the Indiana Theatre for first-run movies, concerts and other events, such as comedy shows.
“In my opinion, the best way to preserve this community treasure is to put it into the hands of the community itself,” said Greg Gibson, who bought the theater in 2021 for $212,599, redeeming a tax certificate from Vigo County.
His purchase also brought up to date the back property taxes on the theater.
“I am excited the Indiana Theater will join the [Terre Haute] Convention Center, the Terminal, the Hulman Building, the Larry Bird Museum and many more past and future projects that have and will help the resurgence of our downtown,” Gibson said.
“… I am thrilled this historic theater will bring life to our downtown especially in the evening hours,” he added.
Gibson said, “A building with so much history, if possible, should be cherished and preserved. I certainly didn’t dream of operating a theater. My interests are pretty wide-ranging, but learning how to operate a theater is not one of them, so there are many reasons that this gift [to the CIB] makes me happy,” he said.
The Indiana Theatre, designed by architect John Eberson, opened Jan. 28, 1922. Its cost $1 million to build. A restoration project in 2013 added to the 1,300-seat theater’s flexibility as an events center for live entertainment, performing arts, cinema, weddings and community gatherings.
David Holt, chief operating officer of the Indiana Destination Development Corp., which operates as the state’s tourism agency, said the Indiana Theatre fits into the corporation’s goal of attracting people “who want to live here, work here and play here, and play here is what fits for this facility,” he said.
“Indiana’s tourism is about 3.5% of our state GDP [gross domestic product] … and that is about $13.3 billion spent in Indiana annually,” Holt said.
He noted the state’s tourism logo is being used for the new venue.
“These sites like [the Indiana Theatre] are extremely important for us to market outside the state of Indiana, to drive people into facilities like this when they exist. We call it a historical asset destination place,” he said.
The venue will be managed by Brent A. Barnhart, president of KJB Theaters, who owns and manages the Moonlite Drive-In of Terre Haute on North Lafayette Street.
The downtown theater will show 22 first-run movies a year that will play for two to three weeks each, plus other movies for children during summer months.
“It will be the first time first-run movies will be here in this building downtown since the 1970s,” Barnhart said. “It is something the studios changed since then to allow that.
“We also plan to have live events such as concerts and comedians. We will bring a beer and wine license here,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart has been working with Gibson for about a year at the theater. Barnhart was able to secure newer seats, built in about 2007, from the movie theater Emagine Noblesville, replacing movie seats built in the late 1960s.
Other improvements needed, he said, include new wiring, plumbing, new electronic marquee, as well as new digital or laser projection, new movie screen and a digital surround sound system.
The seating capacity, due to larger seats, will be reduced substantially from its previous 1,300 to perhaps half that amount, he said.
The theater will set itself apart from other movie venues in the city by offering of beer and wine, Barnhart said, “but also the atmosphere of this venue is unique and special and will also be locally owned and operated,” he said.
CIB to start work
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who is chair of the CIB, said that agency starting at its meeting Wednesday will undertake legal steps to transfer the property to the CIB as well as hire an architect to determine costs to renovate.
“The city and county both have [American Rescue Plan Act] funds and the READI 2 grant [Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative] will hopefully be approved by the [Indiana] General Assembly,” he said.
“Hopefully we can tap into some of that and we have the CIB with the food and beverage tax funds,” Bennett said. “I think there are multiple sources of funding, but we will figure out where we get the biggest bang for the buck for the total repairs that need to be made.
“It will be a sizeable investment,” Bennett said. “We don’t know that number yet but it is very manageable with existing revenues, so we will not have to raise any taxes or things like that, but just to have this preserved and operated by the CIB will go a long way toward other investment. I really see private investment following these kinds of public investments.”
The mayor said it could take anywhere from 12 to 14 months to complete work to open the theater to the public.
Kelly Ford and her husband, Jeff, own J. Ford’s Black Angus, located about a block south of the Indiana Theatre. She said she thinks a revitalized theater will also help existing downtown business, such as the Black Angus, a steakhouse.
The Fords began in the restaurant business in 2007 and “about six years into it we knew we wanted to be downtown. We opened this downtown location in 2016 and there was a lot going on downtown,” Ford said.
“Fast forward to now and we couldn’t dream there would be so much investment in this area that came after us — Haute Maison [luxury apartments], Common Ground CrossFit & Yoga, Federal Coffee, the Terminal, two breweries [Terre Haute Brewing Co. and Afterburner Brewing Co.], the police department and the convention center and more,” Ford said.
“As a downtown business, I know we all help each other by just being here,” Ford said.
“The goal of the Capital Improvement Board is to increase economic vitality. The Indiana Theatre will add that to the dynamic of things to do in downtown Terre Haute and this project is 100% in line with that,” Ford said.
