In an effort to preserve a downtown landmark, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is donating the Indiana Theatre Event Center to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
The CIB will research costs of renovations, with the most costly being a new roof as well as new heating/cooling/ventilation system.
The CIB itends to operate the venue for first-run movies, concerts and other shows, such as comedians.
"In my opinion, the best way to preserve this community treasurer is to put it into the hands of the community itself," said Gibson, who bought the theater in 2021 for $212,599, redeeming a tax certificate from Vigo County.
His purchase also brought up to date the back property taxes on the theater.
"I am excited the Indiana Theater will join the convention center, the Terminal, the Hulman Building, the Larry Bird Museum and many more past and future projects that have and will help the resurgence of our downtown," Gibson said.
The venue is to be be managed by Brent A. Barnhart,. president of KJB Theaters, who currently owns and manages the Moonlite Drive-In of Terre Haute on North Lafayette St.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who is chair of the CIB, said that agency starting at its Wednesday meeting will undertake legal steps to transfer the property to the CIB. It also will hire an architect to determine costs to renovate the structure.
"The city and county both have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and READI 2 )Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) will hopefully be approved by the (Indiana) General Assembly.
"... Hopefully we can tap into some of that and we have the CIB with the food and beverage tax funds," Bennett said. "I think there are multiple sources of funding, but will figure out where we get the biggest bang for the buck for the total repairs that need to be made."
"It will be a sizeable investment. We don't know that number yet but it is very manageable with existing revenues, so we will not have to raise any taxes or things like that, but just to have this preserved and operated by the CIB will go a long way toward other investment," Bennett said.
"I really see private investment following these kinds of public investments."
This story will be updated.
