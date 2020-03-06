Gibson course gets state grant for medical building

A state tourism grant will allow construction this spring of a new climate-controlled medical building south of the finish line at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
The Indiana Office of Tourism Development on Friday announced it has awarded a matching grant of $58,223 to the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“This is another aspect of us trying to lead the way to make cross country great. In the early races, heat is an issue, and to have a climate-controlled area to assess athletes, I think, is our responsibility,” said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It is a 50-50 matching grant, which will allow us to construct this medical building at half the price,” Patterson said of the proposed 20-foot by 40-foot building, that will be wood frame with a metal skin, to match other buildings at the cross country course.
The project will go before the Convention and Visitors Bureau next week as the project is to be bid out.
The cross country course on Vigo County’s east side currently has a tent that is used to house medical personnel during cross country events.
“What this building will do is to be matched up at the end of the race shoot, so in effect, half of the shoot will be consumed by this building,” Patterson said, so athletes in need of medical service can be immediately taken to one side of the race’s end into the medical building.
Immediately behind the medical building is where an ambulance will be stationed during race events.
“So an athlete can be assessed, and depending on what the problem is, they can immediately determine whether they need to treat that student athlete on site or take them by ambulance, and that ambulance will literally be six feet out the door” of the medical building, Patterson said.
“The whole goal is assess and treat these student athletes with the best care possible as quickly as possible,” Patterson said.
“This is another asset we have added [to the cross country course] to improve our chances to host more races and championships,” Patterson said.
The Indiana Office of Tourism Development awarded three grants totaling $470,000 in destination development grants.
The other two grants were awarded to the Minnetrista Cultural Foundation, which received $250,000 for the Bob Ross Experience at the historic L.L. Ball home in Muncie; and to the Evansville Zoological Society, which received $161,776 for Mesker Park Zoo to create Indiana’s first Humboldt penguin habitat, Penguins of Patagonia.
“Indiana’s tourism industry continually grows year after year, and these projects are an example of that,” Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who chairs the state’s tourism council, said in a statement. “By funding these projects, we are investing in tourism amenities, attractions, and facilities that enhance the visitor experience.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.