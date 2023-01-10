Gibault Children’s Services in Terre Haute and Campagna Academy in Schererville on Tuesday announced they have agreed to merge.
Michele Madley, CEO of Gibault Inc., will become the CEO of Campagna Academy. Campagna will operate under the umbrella of Gibault.
“Gibault was approached by Campagna several months ago about a possible merger,” Madley said in a statement to the Tribune-Star. “Both boards agreed to pursue this merger. All services in Terre Haute will remain the same with no changes.”
After eleven years, Elena Dwyre will step down as CEO of Campagna. Dwyre and her family are relocating out of state.
In a news release, the agencies said both will further their goal of “developing increased synergy and a seamless continuum of services to at-risk youth.”
“The Board of Directors of Campagna Academy and Gibault have studied and considered its mission, continuity, and opportunities to provide a seamless transition of leadership,” they said in their statement.
“We plan to continue to provide services to improve the lives of at-risk youth throughout the state of Indiana, now and far into the future,” said Al Gandolfi, Campagna Academy’s Board President.
“The partnership between Campagna Academy and Gibault will allow each organization to expand our joint mission and create a greater impact by helping more disadvantaged youth.”
“The Gibault team recognizes the need for Campagna Academy’s strong history to continue for years to come,” said Madley. “…The seventy-five years of service provided by Campagna is quite an accomplishment, and our goal is to continue the programs at Campagna Academy for many years to come.”
Gibault was founded in 1921 by the Indiana Knights of Columbus as a home for wayward boys. Gibault serves boys and girls and provides opportunities for over 10,000 children and their families.
Gibault serves children with mild emotional disturbances, aggressive and oppositional behaviors, substance abuse issues, victims and perpetrators that exhibit sexually harmful/reactive behavior, learning-disabled children, and children with a variety of clinical issues in residential and community-based environments.
Campagna Academy was founded 75 years ago as Hoosier Boys’ Town. Programs include intellectual/developmental disabilities residential, open residential, secure residential, psychiatric residential treatment facility, and emergency shelter care and a diagnostic and evaluation program. It also offers a substance abuse treatment program, therapeutic foster care and aftercare services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.