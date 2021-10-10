Gibault celebrates 100 years of helping youth

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.