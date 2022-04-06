Getting ready for Saturday: Terre Haute Convention Center prepares for grand opening

As one worker drills a hole into a metal frame office door, down a hallway, another worker vacuums a board room. In the main conference room, a worker uses a steamer to remove wrinkles on an exhibition divider.
“We have so much going on right now. We have chefs in the kitchen. We have equipment being put up, we are cleaning and going through training on equipment that we have not used yet,” Tennille Wanner said Wednesday, as others learned how to use new industrial-size coffee machines at the about-to-open Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
“We have all the dishes in and have it all on site, but still have a couple little things like dish dollies that we are still waiting on,” Wanner said.
Wanner is general manager of the new center, which has its public grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grand opening events will include a business expo with 30 vendors in the main conference area.
A private stakeholder appreciation dinner is slated for Thursday evening.
“It is a dinner for our board and those folks who helped make this facility happen,” Wanner said. “It is a sampling for them, to be taste-tester of some food that can be offered.”
Executive chef Sunny Workman, aided by Stefen Huskinson, food and beverage manager at the Utah Valley Convention Center, worked on dishes for upcoming events.
“Sunny wasn’t here at the time, so I established the menu that we are doing for the grand opening and for the VIPs at the grand opening,” said Huskinson, who was busy working on food for the appreciation dinner. Huskinson works for Spectra Venue Management, now called OVG350, which also manages the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Huskinson made a caprese stuffing “with cream cheese, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper. I am stuffing that into airline chicken breasts. We are going to fry those in the oven which will make a nice crispy skin with a nice juicy center,” he said.
Workman said the conference center’s kitchen “is an awesome state-of-the-art kitchen. We have two combination ovens, which use steam and heat to cook. We have all brand equipment, ranging from tilt kettles to brand new range and fryers,” said Workman, along with a dish washer system that washes, rinses and dries dishes as they are moved along a conveyor.
A large range vent “technically is an air conditioner. You can determine what air is blowing out, whether it is winter or summer. It helps the cooks maintain body temperature, so they are not really cold, and the food stays at the temperature it needs to,” Workman said. “This is what a chef would ask for if they could dream up their dream kitchen.
“It is just amazing. This is the largest kitchen in the state for a building of this size,” Workman said.
For the public grand opening Saturday, breakfast samplings will be available, then a lunch sampling.
“We try to use local vendors,” said Workman, who previously was executive chef at Stables in Terre Haute from 2016 to 2018. Some examples include cheese and “rustic belt saucisson” from Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute and other meat from The Smoking Goose Meatery and Goose The Market in Indianapolis.
A sampling of some other upcoming events at the convention center include a Grand Opening Welcome Gala on April 23, which will feature a ceremonial dinner, keynote speakers and live jazz music. There is also a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the Wabash Valley Breast Cancers Survivor’s Group.
Tickets for that event can be obtained by contacting the convention center at www.terrehautecc.com. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 per table of 10. One drink ticket per guest is included in the meal, cash bar after.
On April 28, the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has an event, followed by the Swope Art Museum’s Annual Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Spring Dinner on May 1.
Construction of the center began in late April 2020. Total cost for the project is $34,89 million; actual construction cost was $27,21 million.
The county issued a $22 million general obligation bond funded from a 1% food and beverage tax. Other funds used include county EDIT funds, Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau and Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission funds. The food and beverage tax generates more than $2.1 million annually. Construction began in late April 2020.
