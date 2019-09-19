Getting deep in the weeds during Cayuga Wetland Days was fun for 350 eighth-graders from Parke and Vermillion counties this week.
The students learned about the value and function of wetlands, river ecology, pond ecology, wildlife, insects and vegetation during their visits to the Duke Energy Cayuga Generating Station along Indiana 163 near Cayuga.
“I learned a lot about how biology works, and I also learned how plants and soil get into the rivers and how it’s bad for them. And I learned there are over 1,300 bats,” said student Matthew Allison of South Vermillion Middle School during the lunch break of the day-long trip.
The goal of the event is to introduce students and teachers to the wetlands environment, its importance and its role in nature. Duke Energy controls several acres along the Wabash River around its Cayuga power station, and some of that area gets turned into an outdoor classroom for the students.
Purdue Extension Educators Kurt Lanzone and Jim Luzar explained the importance of a riparian buffer of trees and vegetation that protects waterways from the impact of adjacent land uses.
Farming up to the edge of a creek or river allows for more top soil loss through erosion, Luzar explained. Trees such as silver maple, honey locust, sycamore, cotton wood and osage orange can withstand flooding, so they are good for riverbanks as their roots hold soil in place.
Daniel Arndt, environmental scientist for Duke Energy, told the students he frequently samples fish and wildlife to check the health of the ecosystem.
In a hands-on explanation of his job, Arndt had the students get nets and scoop insects from a small pond. They found mosquitoes, tadpoles, macroinvertibrates, varieties of frogs and dragonflies, all good indicators of the water quality.
“This opens the eyes of the students to the environment, and they can see new career opportunities as they develop and appreciation for ecology,” Arndt said.
In the wetlands station, retired Duke Energy employee Tom Knapke and Purdue Extension Educator Becky Holbert shared how the moist ground and organic materials are a great habitat for many species. When water levels rise in the fall, a wetland pond becomes a resting place for migratory birds.
Duke Energy Engineer Brian Wininger taught the students about generators by running a small scale device, and correlating its operation to the power generating facility overshadowing the students along the river’s edge.
Nearby, two tables of “treasures” collected from the river attracted the speculation of many students who wondered how the stuff got into the Wabash.
River enthusiast Brendan Kearns (also a Vigo County commissioner) displayed a dried alligator gar, various bottles and ceramics, a rubber ducky, bones, a tee marker from a golf course in the Fort Wayne area, a red construction hardhat from Bethlehem Steel in the Chicago area, a butter knife and pieces of coal.
Flooding washed some of the items into the river and carried them downstream. Other items were probably carelessly discarded as trash, Kearns said. The hardhat, made of fiberglass, is at least 30 years old and was found half-buried in a sandbank.
Teacher Ben Blank of North Vermillion Middle School said he expects the “treasures” station to be one thing the students will continue to talk about after the trip. The bats and vegetation classes are also big attention-getters for the students, he said.
“It’s real life experience and they get a change to learn first-hand. Any time you can experience first hand you are going to learn it and remember it,” Blank said. “I think they are surprised by how much they learn. I think they all like to fish and be outdoors, but I also hear them talking about the stations you didn’t expect them to gravitate to.”
South Vermillion student Allison said he is planning a future career as a biologist or some outdoor occupation, and he appreciated Duke Energy’s effort to educate young people.
“I think a lot more future generations should see this place,” he said.
North Vermillion student Autumn Vore said she also learned more than she expected on the trip.
“It lets people see what Duke Energy is doing and how they keep the environment safe,” Vore said.
The annual event is sponsored by the Vermillion County and Park County soil and water conservation districts, Vermillion and Parke county 4-H programs, the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission, and Duke Energy.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
