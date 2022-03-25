Get out and protest, author tells audience at ISU

Author and activist Feminista Jones said she has never worried about being considered an "angry black woman," and she proved it Thursday night at Indiana State University's Tilson Auditorium, delivering a fiery and bracingly honest keynote address to kick off ISU's Social Justice Summit.
Calling herself "a queer fat black woman over the age of 40," Jones — whose real name is Michelle Taylor — decried institutions that wanly tout ideas like inclusion and diversity ("buzz words that sound good on paper") without actively pursuing them. She also advocated for the power of protest.
"You are where you are because there were people before you who did not back down," Jones told the crowd.
"You have to protest. You have to fight to bring about change," she declared. The powers that be "don't respond to letters and emails," but they do respond to protestors pointing out and visibly resisting injustice.
"No university wants to be put on blast," she said.
"We're at a critical point in our country, figuring out where we're heading," she said early in her address. "Take care now, or we'll lose everything."
Jones shared her biography briefly: She was reading by age 3, experienced homelessness and white teachers who found her disrespectful. She had an abortion at age 16 — "Planned Parenthood saved my life" — and went on to study African-American studies at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
She is the author of "Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminism is Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets," which explores how Black feminism has evolved through the use of social media.
Jones posited that race is merely a construct and that individuals are instead aggregated into cultures of like-minded people. She beseeched those in attendance to "find your tribe" — people they relate to and are comfortable being among.
"Whatever it is that is helping you feel more connected to the people around you, I encourage you to do that," she said. "Building community is at the heart of every successful endeavor, every protest, every revolution. There is an African proverb that says, 'I am because we are.' What that means is I exist because I am in community with other people and we all exist because we are all here together."
The last time Jones visited ISU, she recalled being unable to find her tribe.
"I went 24 hours without seeing another black woman — I could never live in Terre Haute," she said.
Jones discussed the Senate hearings this week for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. "She is more qualified than anyone who is sitting on that bench," Jones said, but is considered by many of the conservative white male senators "an unwelcome occupant in this country." Hence, some of the questioning Jackson has been subjected to by those senators has been "way beyond harassment."
America has a problematic history that some are attempting to ignore and even bury, but those efforts will not prevail, she said: "We can't run from the truth, but we can try to make America better."
The Social Justice Summit was organized by Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Inclusion Tiffany Reed, Ardell Sanders, executive director of residential life at ISU, which sponsored the event, and Molly Kelly, hall coordinator for residential life. The event was a collaboration of the ISU organizations residential life, student affairs, multicultural services and programs, and university college.
The summit will conclude Saturday with 40 students learning how to transform advocacy into action through the Social Justice Academy led by Jarrod Benjamin, CEO and founder of the Lead Firm.
