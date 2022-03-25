Get out and protest, author tells audience at ISU

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.