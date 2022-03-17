Get a 'Taste of History' at March 26 program

The Vigo County History Center will feature a special guest March 26.
“Taste of History” with historic food preservationist Tanya Brock will take place at 2 p.m. at the center. Brock will guide visitors through a tour of the senses with a food and drink tasting of several preserved food samples and explore the history and the science behind the process of fermentation.
Brock dives deep into how cultures have transformed fresh ingredients into shelf-worthy foods, while enjoying local products like bread, cheese, pickles and beer.
Brock’s career has spanned museum education, visitor services, exhibit planning, historical research and community partner liaison. Whether teaching food preservation classes or designing and running the nation’s first functioning historical brewery or running a brewpub co-op, her passion has always been centered on food.
Her education is a patchwork of cultural anthropology, food preservation, heritage interpretation and museum administration. This background has built a foundation of various perspectives from which she draws from when designing programs. Over a 20-year period she has worked with audiences of all sizes, ages, and backgrounds yet believes at the end of the day, it is the guest who drives the conversation and the experience.
Presentation is included with the cost of admission to the museum or free for members. For more information, contact visit vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717.
