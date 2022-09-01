German brass band to play at Oktoberfest

Kalles Blech-Buaba, a 13-member brass band from Germany, will play during the day at this year's Oktoberfest, which will be Sept. 16 and 17 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
Hours for the 49th annual Oktoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission will be $1, with children ages 12 and under free. Parking is free.
Band members, who are ages 20 to 52, paid their own way here and are interested in a cultural exchange, said Erika Cantin, a member of the Oberländler Klub and the exchange coordinator. Band members will be hosted by local families.
The German brass band will play during the day, with other bands scheduled to play during the evening.
Cantin met one of the band members, Fabian Aiple, several years ago when he was a student at Rose Hulman. "He contacted me with the idea of coming to our Oktoberfest," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.