A Georgia based company has been approved to conduct the annual actuarial valuation of the city's police pension fund.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved a $3,500 contract with Cavanaugh MacDonald Consulting LLC of Kennesaw, Georgia, for the work.
"We do this every year, for the actuarial services for the police pension fund. The State Board of Accounts requires we submit a report every year and the Indiana Public Employee Retirement Fund commends this firm," City Attorney Eddie Felling told the board.
