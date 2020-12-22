A Terre Haute physician and his wife, who wish to remain unnamed, have donated $10,000 to the Tribune-Star Christmas basket fund.
Their goal, the physician said, is to inspire others to give during these difficult times. “We hope it inspires others to come forward and be generous,” he said.
He’s often read about the Christmas basket fund, but this year, for the first time, the family decided to donate. “It’s been such a horrendous year,” with both COVID-19 and financial hard times, he said.
The physician said they’ve donated to many other causes through the years. “We want to help the community as much as possible,” he said.
He is especially impressed by the many groups and businesses that come together to make the Christmas basket distribution possible.
Kim Wilkerson, of the Tribune-Star’s business office, praised the couple for their generous donation. “We’re very appreciative, especially at a time like this when people are hurting,” she said. Wilkerson is one of the annual drive’s main organizers.
Because the newspaper has already surpassed its $20,000 goal to deliver 500 baskets, the $10,000 donation will be used toward next year’s Christmas basket drive, she said.
Other unnamed donors have made generous contributions as well, including a $5,000 donation from someone who wrote, “Santa, Merry Christmas.” Another unnamed donor gave $1,000, and Miracle on 7th St. donated $5,000.
The baskets will be delivered on Christmas Eve morning. This year, the Terre Haute South Rotary is in charge of the distribution.
Rick Whitlock, a member of Terre Haute South Rotary, helped organize the effort. Several Rotary members will deliver and they’ve also reached out to others for assistance. “We have 75 groups of volunteers” to cover 75 delivery routes, he said.
“It’s been a huge effort,” he said. They also put together their own delivery routes.
The Rotarians and those helping them will wear masks and observe safety protocols, with the goal being contact-free delivery. The volunteers will call recipients and leave baskets outside the door. Recipients have been notified about delivery.
Terre Haute South Rotary decided to step in after they learned the Tribune-Star had decided this year to have recipients pick up their baskets, rather than make deliveries, due to the pandemic.
That would create difficulties for many who don’t have a vehicle, Whitlock said.
“It brought tears to my eyes when they said they wouldn’t be delivering,” he said. He’s delivered for many years, and “I know what it means to these people.”
But it also means a lot to those who make the deliveries. “There is an unbelievable feeling you get out of doing this” to help others, Whitlock said.
He and his grandson have delivered together for many years, starting when his grandson was age 6; now, his grandson is 14.
Eight years ago, they made a delivery to Dreiser Square and gave a basket to an elderly woman who was going to be alone for Christmas — her children lived in California.
Whitlock’s outgoing grandson chatted and visited with the woman for about 20 minutes. Afterward, the 6-year-old told Whitlock he wanted to deliver again the following year.
He told his grandfather, “It made me feel warm inside to do this.” And it’s a tradition they’ve continued.
