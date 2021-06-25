Gearing up for Fourth: Plenty of fun, festivities across the Valley

This year’s Fourth of July calendar of events is packed full of activities after last year’s events were modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 17 choices for viewing fireworks in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley this year. Here’s what’s happening so far, listed by date.
Today
• Food tents, parade, youth pedal tractor pull, basketball tourney, and fireworks at West Union (Illinois) Independence Day Celebration. Check Facebook for more information.
• The Seelyville Outdoor Recreation Club at 10625 Seelyville Road will open its gates at 6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per car. Bring blankets or lawn chairs to the party. Live music featuring Driver will start at 7 p.m. with fireworks by Big O at dark or at 10 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Yogi’s Concessions.
July 2
• The Freedom Celebration at New Life Fellowship Church at 7849 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute will start at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair. There will be food trucks with fireworks at dusk. More details will be posted on the New Life Fellowship Facebook page.
July 3
• The Bridge Church at 1901 Eighth Ave. in Terre Haute activities are planned from 6 p.m. to dark. Free hot dogs, lemonade and snow cones will be available along with two inflatables and a pie-eating contest.
• Head to Rockville for the Raccoon Lake Fireworks Show. The event is free with fireworks at dark.
• Jasonville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show will begin at 10 p.m.
• Mill Creek Park in Marshall, Illinois, will have a concession stand, bounce houses and musical entertainment. Fireworks begin at dusk.
• The Linton Freedom Festival includes a carnival, music and a parade. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
• Sullivan will have its fireworks display at dusk at the Sullivan County Park and Lake located at 990 E. Picnic Road.
July 4
• Terre Haute’s annual fireworks display will take place at Fairbanks Park. Rain date will be July 5. The celebration will open with food vendors at 6 p.m. A performance by the Terre Haute Community Band at the amphitheater will start at 8 p.m. and last until the fireworks display begins at dusk at about 10 p.m.
• Head to the Moon Lite Drive-in for fireworks at 10 p.m. and a movie around 10:15. Movies will likely be “F9, The Fast Saga” and “Top Gun.”
• Brazil Rotary Club is hosting its 86th annual Fourth of July Celebration at Forest Park with a carnival midway open now at the park on Indiana 59 south of Brazil. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4. The display can be best seen from the east side of Forest Park or on the Forest Park Golf Course, but you can also get a unique perspective by watching through the trees on the carnival midway. Musical accompaniment to the fireworks can be heard in the park and on the radio at WAMB 106.9FM. See the complete schedule of entertainment at https://www.brazilrotary.org/schedule.
• American Legion Post 290 in Rosedale will celebrate the national holiday with a family picnic that includes free hamburgers and hot dogs, a live band and fireworks. A covered dish is requested.
• The Covington Festival includes pageant night, night of worship, country music and fireworks.
• Join the Paris (Illinois) Park Board on July 4 at dusk for its annual Fireworks Show. There will also be food trucks in the park, a patriotic concert from the Paris City Band and a performance by the Marc Rogers Band. All events in Paris are hosted in CDT. The Tiger Falls Splash Park and all-abilities playground will be open all day.
July 6, 9 and 10
• Rex Baseball will have fireworks during their home games at the Terre Haute stadium for military nights.
July 10
• Clay City Fair Fireworks will be at Goshorn Park beginning at 10 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
More festivities
• Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual The Mile race July 3 in Terre Haute. The race starts one mile north of Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium on Brown Avenue, and finishes by the stadium grounds.
• Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta will begin at 7 p.m. July 3 at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute where thousands of yellow rubber ducks will be dropped from a crane into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at the park. The winning duck will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Ducks can be adopted for $5 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Catholic Charities of Terre Haute at 1801 Poplar St. or at Fairbanks Park until all ducks are adopted. Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities. For details, visit WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.
