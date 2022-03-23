GE Aviation gets workplace honor from OSHA

GE Aviation in Terre Haute has been awarded the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) top workplace recognition for its commitment to employee health and safety, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.
GE Aviation Terre Haute is certified as a Star site under the Voluntary Protection Program. The VPP Star status is Indiana’s highest level of certification in recognition of employers and employees who have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health.
VPP, OSHA’s premiere recognition program, was created in 1982 and encourages manufacturing sites to establish strong safety management programs that go beyond OSHA standards and protect workers more effectively.
“VPP is the gold standard of safety excellence, and it aligns well with GE Aviation Terre Haute’s mission to ensure that safety is our top priority,” Matt Allen, an environmental health and safety leader for GE Aviation. “The Terre Haute team has worked tirelessly for this achievement, so this is a special recognition and very well deserved.”
Employees underwent an intense audit, working closely with OSHA personnel to fully evaluate health and safety at the site. Star status signifies that a business demonstrates injury and illness rates that are at or below the national averages for their industries.
“The safety and well-being of our Terre Haute employees are our top priorities,” said Gerald Beuvelet, plant leader for GE Aviation Terre Haute. This “certification demonstrates our employees’ continued commitment to this high standard, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
GE Aviation Terre Haute employs more than 350 people in two different plants. One assembles commercial aircraft engine cores, and the other manufactures combustors and structures for GE Aviation commercial and military jet engines.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by GE Aviation Terre Haute.
