A Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor will be featured at the Gaslight Art Colony this fall.
Soulaf Abas, the art professor at Rose, will have her pieces on display beginning Oct. 15 through Nov. 12 during regular business hours — Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The opening of the exhibit is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15.
Abas has had her work exhibited national and internationally, and has received several awards.
Born and raised in Syria, Abas earned her bachelors of fine arts from Indiana State University. She returned to Syria to teach art there before returning to ISU to get her masters in fin arts.
Abas lives and works in Terre Haute with her two dogs, cat and many plants.
The Gaslight Art Colony is located at 516 Archer Ave, Marshall, Illinois.
