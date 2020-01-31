A Terre Haute gas station operator has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and must pay $194,148 in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
Azambir S. Khaira faces up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release according to a plea agreement submitted Wednesday to the Terre Haute Division of the U.S. District Court in Southern Indiana.
According to court information, Khaira controlled and operated multiple gas stations in Vigo County and elsewhere, including businesses named Hoosier Pete, Jiffy Mart and Express Mart. Corporate names involved include Easy Stop Inc., Super Stop Inc., TH Express Inc. Fivestar Holdings Inc. and TH Jiffy Inc.
Federal investigators claim Khaira attempted to evade paying exployment taxes in 2016, 2017 and 2018 by paying employees in cash, providing false information and directions to accountants, and by filing false IRS forms.
Investigators said Khaira created and managed a complex business structure in the operation of the gas stations. He used more than 50 bank accounts at various banks in connection with the business scheme.
No sentencing date has been set in the case, according to online records. The court has discretion on its sentence, and Khaira can present evidence and argument on the sentence.
