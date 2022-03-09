Gasoline prices reached $4.25 a gallon in Terre Haute Wednesday, matching a record national average price for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.
That’s 8 cents higher than Tuesday’s record high of $4.17 per gallon, which eclipsed a high of $4.10 per gallon set in July 2008. Just a year ago, the national average was $2.80 a gallon, which is $1.45 per gallon less than on Wednesday.
Gas prices in Terre Haute ranged from $4.25 a gallon to a low of $4.15 per gallon on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.
Yet prices vary from coastal states, where drivers in California faced an average price Wednesday of $5.57 per gallon, to Southern states were drivers are paying below $4 a gallon, such as Texas at $3.93, according to AAA. Even some Midwestern states were lower, such as Oklahoma at $3.79 per gallon.
“This is the beginning of a long stretch (of higher prices) I guess, but we want to do something for Ukraine,” said Susan Schwartz, a student teacher supervisor at Indiana State University’s educational student services, as she filled up her SUV on Third Street in Terre Haute.
Schwartz’s comment regarding the Ukraine was a reference to President Joe Biden’s action this week to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, part of an international response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I think this will effect more than just the gas pump. My husband and I want to do some traveling, and this will effect airline costs. I also reflect on the cost of groceries, everything that is transported by truck,” Schwartz said.
“We will have to spend a lot more for eating out, but you can’t blame businesses because they are paying more.”
And higher costs are not just in gasoline, but in diesel fuel as well; it was averaging $4.86 per gallon Wednesday in Indiana, according to AAA.
Trucking
Mike Morris, president of Morris Trucking Co., said he has to monitor diesel fuel costs daily.The family owned company, which started in 1925, operates 25 semi trucks, each which carriers 150 gallons of diesel fuel.
“You have to keep up on this on a daily basis because prices have been going up every day,” Morris said. “It is a scary situation, as the cost of doing business has been rocked hard, so drastically (and) so quickly. You could be put out of business in a week in this kind of market” if fuel costs are not monitored daily, he said.
“It is scary when your cost of fuel goes up 25 percent or more and that is probably a third of your operational costs,” Morris said. “When it costs $40 or $50 more for each fuel up ... you have to increase freight rates. It is the cost of doing business, and we don’t make any more profit. You just have to charge more quickly so you can stay in business,” he said.
Morris said there “has not been resistance (from customers) to paying the higher costs as this is not an isolated thing with one or two trucking companies. It is being up front with customers and letting them know (shipping) cost so much more,” he said.
“The scary thing is very simple: This is not two or three cents a gallon, but the price (of diesel fuel) in the last five or six weeks has gone up about $1 a gallon for me,” Morris said.
Aviation
Josh Thompson, general manager of Hoosier Aviation, the fixed-base operator supplying fuel for Terre Haute Regional Airport, said jet fuel and general aviation fuel was $6.19 a gallon on Wednesday, stating that’s up “53 or 54 cents just in the past week.”
“Aviation fuel is now probably double the cost of what it was in the last year or two,” Thompson said. However, Thompson said there has not been any supply issues or a reduction in demand.
“No such issues yet, and supply has improved a lot over the past year,” he said. Aviation fuel typically is more expensive because the majority is trucked to airports, with fuel for Terre Haute coming from a refinery in Texas, Thompson said.
Agriculture, commercial
Ty Jefferies is a dispatcher for Ceres Solutions in Terre Haute, which provides fuel to farmers and construction sites as well as to CountryMark gasoline stations. Additionally, the company, part of a cooperative for CountryMark, services 30 to 40 retail stations such as Thornton’s, Casey’s and Marathon.
“We have seen prices go up and down, but so far, as far as supply, we have not seen a supply issue,” Jefferies said. “We are still able to meet the demand, but consumers are paying more at the pump as demand goes up and prices go up. But, so far, supply has not been an issue,” he said.
CountryMark gets a large portion of its supply from Indiana. As an example, there is a CountryMark pumping well along Hunt Street on Terre Haute’s east side.
CountryMark refines crude oil from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. The company’s refinery is in Mount Vernon, with fuel then shipped through a pipeline to fuel terminals in Mount Vernon, Switz City, Jolietville and Peru, as well as Henderson, Ky.
The outlook
Gas prices are likely to remain high, at least in the short term, which could mean much of this year, said Nikolaos Zirogiannis, an environmental economist at Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs in Bloomington who focuses on energy policy research and applied econometrics.
Zirogiannis said President Biden’s band on oil imports from Russia “means in the short term that poses higher prices in the U.S.” on oil-related products ranging from gasoline and tires to plastic components and containers, used for a variety of items from cosmetics to pharmaceuticals.
The Russian war with Ukraine creates market uncertainty of future oil exports from Russia, causing larger demand from countries worldwide “to make sure they don’t run out, so that is triggering higher prices. It is both the expectations about future disruptions in supply and higher demand,” Zirogiannis said.
“In the short term there is not much that can be done,” about higher prices, he said.
However, Zirogiannis said the long-term response “should be a move away from oil. So it is important to consider that we need policies in place both at the state and federal level to transition to a transportation fleet that is electrified,” he said, adding policies should be placed on incentives for production of electric vehicles and on expanding charging stations nationwide.
“Electric vehicles, electric buses, electric trucks. Only that is a meaningful policy response to an energy independent U.S. from the perspective of reducing reliance on oil,” Zirogiannis said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.