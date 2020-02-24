Contract crews working for Vectren have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Terre Haute as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program.
In Terre Haute, nearly $6.9 million will go toward retiring approximately five miles of gas main and more than 600 service lines in 2020. Since 2008, more than 45 miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of nearly 77 miles in Terre Haute through the end of the pipeline replacement program.
“In 2020, we continue another year of our pipeline replacement program, modernizing our infrastructure and replacing essentially all of our bare steel and cast-iron pipeline throughout our Indiana territory,”Richard Leger, vice president of natural gas distribution for Indiana and Ohio, said in a news release.
Streets affected during the first group of projects include: Ohio Boulevard, 19th Street, 20th Street, 21st Street, 22nd Avenue, 23rd Street, 24th Street, 25th Street, Barton Avenue, Monterey Avenue and Poplar Street.
In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast-iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.
Construction may take several weeks to complete and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface /soil and other variables. Vectren said will complete the work as quickly as possible.
Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren asks residents to keep the following in mind:
• Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.
• Keep a safe distance away from any work zones.
For more information or to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Terre Haute where construction will take place in 2020, visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.
