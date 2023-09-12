A natural gas line rupture caused by underground excavating meant several residents on Miller Drive off 25th Street in Terre Haute went without the utility for several hours Sept. 6.
In addition, 25th Street in that area had to be closed while repair work was underway.
Resident James Martin was among those affected.
A natural gas leak presents a safety issue and, in a worst-case scenario, it can be life threatening, he said. He heard from some of those working on scene that it’s a problem that’s been on the uptick in the community.
It’s a problem that needs to be addressed, he said. “This is a very serious matter.”
According to CenterPoint Energy, a 2-inch main was hit, affecting homes on Miller Drive.
Natural gas ruptures/leaks have been on the upswing in recent months, according to Bill Berry, Terre Haute fire chief, when contacted by the Tribune-Star.
The fire department has responded to a total of 43 gas leaks in the last 120 days; there have been a total of 78 total over the last 365 days.
Part of the problem includes companies and contractors installing fiber optic cable throughout the community, Berry said.
While Berry wasn’t prepared to name businesses that might be associated with the uptick, Joink confirms that it had a contractor working at that 25th and Miller location Sept. 6.
Alyssia Oshodi, CenterPoint spokeswoman, confirmed that CenterPoint “has responded to other, third-party line incidents in the Terre Haute area in recent weeks.”
CenterPoint does not make public those parties that caused the gas line hits, she said.
Joink discusses problem
Joink is among companies that has been laying fiber optic lines.
Josh Zuerner, president and CEO of Joink, said Monday that the company is “working hard to deliver broad band in the five-county area. To do that at a pace that really moves the needle for the community, we have begun to use some contractors. We work with the gas company in collaboration to make sure we’re educating, training and re-training those contractors,” he said.
The contractors are authorized to hire subcontractors, he said.
He added, “There certainly have been some gas hits in the five-county area” as work progresses, he said.
But the numbers of gas line hits presented by the Terre Haute fire department “certainly are not attributable to Joink or Joink contractors in that quantity, that I’m aware of,” Zuerner said.
Other companies also are doing underground utility work.
Zuerner also noted that just as Joink uses contractors, the gas company also uses contractors to mark underground gas lines.
“That requires specialized training and skill, so for each of these hits, there tends to be an investigation afterward to discover whether there was a failure on the part of it not being located (and marked) correctly” or it was a failure by the excavator.
Zuerner did say, “I think there has been an increased effort by both parties [Joink and CenterPoint Energy] to make sure that we’re all providing additional training to each of our respective vendors.”
Gas line hits are investigated by the Indiana Pipeline Safety Division of Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Zuerner said.
“It’s something we take very, very seriously,” Zuerner said. “We work really hard in the industry and we have a great relationship with the damage prevention team both at Indiana 811 as well as Center Point Energy.”
He added, “We want to do work safely. We live and work in this community. We care about it a lot. Any gas hit is unacceptable.” Zuerner said.
Several years ago, Joink received a safe digging award from Vectren, now Center Point, for its strong track record in underground excavation, he said.
The company also helped put together a video series that has been used statewide to help educate excavators and municipal officials on the responsibilities related to operating an underground utility, he said.
Regulators’ role
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division conducts inspections, investigates incidents and enforces federal safety regulations from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as state statutes and rules, according to the IURC website.
The division investigates on average more than 2,000 instances of damage to natural gas or hazardous liquid lines each year to determine if a violation of Indiana Code (the Indiana 811 Law) has occurred, according to Stephanie Hodgin, IURC spokeswoman.
The commission’s enforcement authority is limited to damages that occur to natural gas or hazardous liquid facilities; damages to any other underground facilities (electric, cable, sewer, water) are not investigated by the division.
In 2022, the division investigated 1,902 damages in the state of Indiana. In each investigation, the division determines whether there has been a violation of law, and if so, which party is responsible.
Since 2013, in cases where a violation was determined to have occurred, on average, the excavator (the subcontractor) was found to be at fault 2/3 of the time, and the operator (the gas utility) was found to be at fault 1/3 of the time, Hodgin stated in an email.
The commission does collect data and maintains a dashboard that focuses on damages caused by excavators or operators.
However, the data does not reflect all recent excavation damage cases under the Indiana 811 law, as damages first require a finding of violation and a penalty recommendation and approval process by the Commission.
In other words, the dashboard only reflects pipeline incidents that have been adjudicated.
