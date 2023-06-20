A gas leak on East Springhill Drive caused the Springhill Village Nursing Home to take special care of its inhabitants Tuesday afternoon, Honey Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom High reported.
Duke Energy Manager Rick Burger said that a third-party contractor hit a gas line around noon forcing the utility to take circuits down for safety.
High identified the contractor as White Construction, which is widening Springhill between Seventh Street and Erie Canal Road. He said the fire department set up a perimeter around the area where the gas leak took place.
As a precaution, the fire department also had those staying at the nursing home all moved to the west side of the facility.
The nursing home employed a generator during the power outage and staged an impromptu movie screening and ice cream social for its guests, said a family member of a resident.
Traffic was not shut down on Springhill, though those at the nursing home were advised not to start their cars.
Burger said the gas line was patched within a couple of hours. Springhill Village, 1001 E. Springhill, was given the all clear by 3:30 p.m.
Sherri Davies, vice president of marketing for American Senior Communities Care, issued the following statement:
“American Senior Communities would like to thank the Honey Creek Fire Department. They were thorough and expeditious to ensure the safety of our residents.
“We also appreciate the leadership and teamwork exhibited by the Springhill Village team members who quickly and calmly implemented emergency preparedness protocols as they worked to ensure residents and families felt safe and well informed.
“No injuries occurred. The wellbeing of our residents continues to be our highest priority.”
