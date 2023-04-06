Country artist artist Gary Allan is set to bring his "Ruthless" tour to The Mill in Terre Haute June 24.
Tickets go on sale April 7th at 10am, and are available at the TheMillTerreHaute.com
"Ruthless," Allan’s first new albumin eight years was released in June 2021. The 13-song album features songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself.
Allan released his first album, "Used Heart for Sale," 1996 and has since released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, 10 million tracks, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and been certified gold five times.
Ticket prices are $115 for VIP Standing Pit, $65 for VIP (seats allowed) and $25 for GA (seats allowed). For more information, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
