No Fences, a tribute to country music musician Garth Brooks, returns to the Boot City Opry on Saturday.
No Fences was founded out of the love of Brooks’ music. The band's “Garth” credits the man himself for inspiring him to pick up a guitar at 11 years old. What started out as an 11-year-old winning a lip sync contest complete with a homemade headset mic made by his sister has turned into a full-blown tribute concert experience 30 years later.
The No Fences band is comprised of seasoned players hailing from all over the Midwest. Band members have opened for Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and The Kentucky Headhunters. Dusty Miller, the band's "Garth," also provided backup vocals for Kenny Rogers.
General admission tickets are $20. For additional information, see www.bootcityopry.com or call 812-299-8521 for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.