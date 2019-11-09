Garfield High event set for Nov. 16

Garfield High School has been gone almost as long as its doors were open to thousands of north-side Terre Haute students. The last class graduated in 1971, but pride and affection for the school has barely dimmed over the last 48 years.
On Saturday night, Nov. 16, a motivated group of Purple Eagles with big plans will gather at the Vigo County Historical Museum for a sneak preview of a Garfield memorial sculpture and the chance to talk about all things GHS with one of the school’s most celebrated graduates, Dr. Greg Bell.
The 6 to 9 p.m. event is the first in a series of fundraisers for the creation and installation of the school monument.
One of three Garfield athletes to participate on U.S. Olympic teams, Bell won a gold medal for the long jump in 1956 at the Melbourne Olympics. A retired Indiana dentist, just past his 89th birthday, he told event organizers he intends to bring his Olympic medal to the party.
Sharing the limelight with Bell will be sculptor Bill Wolfe and metal artist Mark Nicklasch, who are creating Garfield Purple Eagle Plaza on the site of the former high school at N. 12th Street and Maple Avenue. Wolfe and Nicklasch will display a maquette, or small model, of their envisioned work.
The brick, metal and bronze memorial is based on a drawing by GHS alum Pat Chaney and will incorporate the school’s Purple Eagle mascot, as well as architectural features of the original 1912 building. According to Susan Hamblen Mardis, who chairs the campaign, Garfield alumni likely will need to raise about $100,000 to make the memorial a reality.
The museum is at 929 Wabash Ave. Tickets for the event are $25 per person or $45 per couple and include hearty appetizers, soft drinks and access to a cash bar. All funds raised for the project are being handled by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The direct link to the donation page is wvcf.org/funds/garfieldpurpleeagleplaza.
