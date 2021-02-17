Garage taking shape for downtown convention center

The exterior shell of a parking garage is taking shape as progress continues on construction of a downtown convention center in Terre Haute.

Large sections of pre-cast concrete panels are being installed on the project’s northeast parking garage, with work slated to continue for several months, Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday.

“We got about 25 of 370 pieces erected, so this assembly of the garage will take a couple of months, but things are going ahead as planned,” Kooistra said in the meeting held on Zoom.

Structural steel work is largely completed on the convention center itself, with exterior framing and sheathing underway.

“The sheathing is a yellow dense fiberglass that is being installed on the west facade right now next to the Hilton Garden Inn, and that will continue around the building,” Kooistra said.

Additionally, radiant heat tubing is being installed on the ground level. Hot water will be pushed through the tubing to heat the “pre-function” area of the convention center along Wabash Avenue, Kooistra said.

Other upcoming work will include under-slab plumbing and installation of a steel stairway, Kooistra said.

Financially, about $23 million of the project’s $34.8 million construction budget remains to be spent on the work, said Jason Semler of Baker Tilley, which serves as account for the project. It remains on schedule for completion in late April 2022.

Board to get new member

In other business, the seven-member board remained one member short.

CIB attorney Brian Bosma said three Republican appointments that Vigo County Commissioners made to the board earlier this year “placed the board out of political balance” under state law.

State law “allows no more than four members of the same political party to serve on a capital improvement board,” Bosma said.

Gary Morris, a Republican and former president and chief operating officer of Clabber Girl Corp., tendered his resignation from the board Monday. Commissioners must appoint a Democrat to his now-vacant board seat.

The commissioners’ two other Republican appointments — Emily Crapo, logistics manager at Morris Trucking, and Chris Switzer, a county commissioner — remain on the CIB.

Larry Bird memorabilia

In a separate matter, the board approved a resolution for an agreement to hire an independent contractor to catalog Larry Bird memorabilia to be used in a Larry Bird Museum inside the convention center.

The majority of memorabilia to be displayed is now housed in Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and French Lick, as well as at other locations, Bosma told the board.

Those items need to be surveyed, assessed, catalogued and secured prior to Hilferty & Associates Inc., a museum design firm based out of Athens, Ohio, completing a conceptual museum plan.

“Apparently there is no list of any of these [memorabilia] and this is something that the design professionals do not do,” Bosma said of Hilferty & Associates. “They work from a catalog list and description so they know what they are working with, where to place items and how to design the facility.”

Bosma said the cost of the professional designers to undertake such a task “would be prohibitive.” Additionally, Bosma told the board many items in Terre Haute are stored in the home of Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson. Because of that, the person working on the catalog would need to be approved by Gibson to enter the residence.

“This will be a full-time obligation for someone” with in-state and out-of-state travel that could perhaps last a year,” Bosma said. “The problem is we don’t have a handle on how many items there are. ... I am going to guess we are talking about tens of thousands, potentially, of jerseys, basketballs, awards, shoes, pictures” or even products such as Coca-Cola bottles endorsed by Bird.

The agreement, Bosma said, does not specify compensation, something he said the board should discuss. Bosma said the figure of $40,000 had been discussed. The agreement includes a 15-day notice to terminate the agreement at any time and requires a monthly progress report to the CIB.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.