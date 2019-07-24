Gaming Commission accepting Vigo casino applications

The Indiana Gaming Commission has set a Dec. 1 deadline for applications and proposals for a Vigo County casino.
In announcing the deadline Wednesday, the commission noted voter approval is needed in a Nov. 5 referendum before any license can be granted.
Spectacle Entertainment, owner of the Majestic Star Casino, submitted a request last week to relocate gaming operations in Gary. The commission cited legislation approved this spring requiring it to accept applications for a Vigo County facility once a Gary relocation request was filed.
Surrender of the Gary license requires approval by the Gary City Council as well as the Gaming Commission and payment by the licensee, Spectacle Entertainment, of $4 million to the state. Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is vice chairman of Spectacle.
John Keeler, Spectacle's general counsel, said the company ”is pleased to see the announcement ... from the gaming commission that they've developed a process for the Terre Haute license.”
He said Spectacle will “do everything we can to cooperate with the commission and submit a very formidable proposal in hopes of being awarded the license.”
Spectacle earlier this month said it has an agreement in principle with Hard Rock International for the Terre Haute casino, should Spectacle acquire a license for Terre Haute. While Spectacle would remain the owner-operator, the casino would be Hard Rock branded and include a Hard Rock cafe.
Another casino operator, Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, is “reviewing the Gaming Commission's process for the Vigo County application,” said Alex Stolyar, senior vice president and chief development officer.
Noting that applications for a casino license are public documents, the commission said it “is committed to a transparent process for the review and awarding of the Vigo County casino.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said, “I am happy to see the casino operator selection process getting started. The referendum is the next key step and if the voters approve the casino in November, the community will be ready to do its part to take advantage of this economic development opportunity.”
Next door in Illinois
Sixty miles away in Danville, Illinois, state law gives city officials authority to screen operators of a proposed casino.
Danville Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. reported last week that a casino steering committee had received initial interest feedback from seven entities. Williams did not identify the entities.
Stolyar said Full House is not interested in pursuing a Danville license.
Applications for a Danville casino are due to the city by July 31 and the screening committee will recommend an operator to the City Council by Aug. 14, Williams said. Applications are due to the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28.
Illinois regulators will be tasked with reviewing applications for up to six new casinos and one new race track casino under legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law on June 28. In Indiana, a Vigo County license will the only new license considered.
Potential casino locations have been identified in both Terre Haute and Danville.
Gibson has pointed to a site near the new Home2 Suites hotel off Indiana 46 at Interstate 70.
Danville officials have selected a site at the Indiana state line on the south side of Interstate 74 at the Lynch Road exit.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-232-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com.
Reporter Jennifer Bailey of the (Danville) Commercial-News contributed to this report.
