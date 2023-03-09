The Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday approved the financing plan for Churchill Downs Inc.’s casino in Terre Haute, construction of which is underway.,
Financing was filed under confidential details with the commission.
Churchill Downs broke ground on the Terre Haute Casino Resort on June 21, 2022.
The project, which will cost about $290 million, is to feature a 122-room luxury hotel with a ground-level pool; 1,000 slot machines; 35 table games including blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker tables; a TwinSpires Sports Book; five 5 restaurants and six bars.
The casino, slated to open in March, 2024, will create about 500 jobs with a mix of full-time and part-time employees. It is expected to also generate up to 1,000 construction jobs.
