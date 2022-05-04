Noah Gambill on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination for Vigo County Superior Court 1 judge, topping two other candidates.
According to complete but unofficial Vigo County results, Gambill polled 3,876 votes (about 44 percent) while John Nichols recorded 2,804 votes (about 32 percent) and Jason Saunders tallied 2,096 (about 24 percent).
In the fall, Gambill will face Republican Charles Johnson, who unopposed on his party’s ballot and who gathered 6,918 votes.
Gambill and Johnson are seeking the seat on the bench being vacated by Judge John Roach, who did not run this spring.
Gambill is an attorney for the Department of Child Services and a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He attended Wabash College and later Indiana University, graduating in 2004. Gambill received his law degree from Hamline University. He has practiced criminal, civil, family, adoption, appellate and estate law and is now serving a second term as president of the Terre Haute Bar Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.