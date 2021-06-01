Vigo County Commissioners last month appointed Aaron Gadberry as the new director of the county’s Weights and Measures Inspection Department.
Gadberry began duties May 4 to fill the remainder of former director Mark Bird, whose terms expires Dec. 31.
Commissioner President Mike Morris commended Bird on his work in that department.
“He was a real asset to Vigo County,” Morris said of Bird. Morris said Bird would help train Gadberry in the position.
Commissioners appoint the director, who works under the supervision of the Indiana State Board of Health, Weights, & Measures Division. The weights and measures inspector is responsible to test and inspect all fuel pumps, all vehicles with meter devices pertaining to fuels, tanks, and other outlets within the county, inspect and check weights, measures, or counts samples of pre-packaged commodities to determine if the entire lot is accurate to indicate net contents or labeled count throughout the county.
The department also tests and inspects against standards at regular intervals every scale, timing devise, measures and weighing, and measuring devices used commercially within Vigo County.
