Future medical pros vie in regional competition

It was deemed the ‘Health Care Clash on the Wabash,’ as high-school students from around the Wabash Valley participated in mock healthcare-related competitions. Ivy Tech hosted the event, sponsored by the West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center.
The competitions helped prepare the students for a HOSA statewide competition. HOSA (Future Health Professionals) retained its acronym even though it no longer officially goes by Health Occupations Students of America.
The competition tasks could be as simple as scrubbing one’s hands in preparation for attending to a patient or lab sample — though “simple” might be undercutting it; the pair of girls participating in this competition performed a couple of the most thorough hand washings one is likely to ever see — to prepping a slide with a pustule sample from a theoretical 6-year-old boy, and then analyzing and identifying it.
North Montgomery High’s student Sarika Gabhawala correctly identified it as “staphylococcus aureus” — and in a full minute under the seven she had been given to perform the task.
White River Valley High students Patricia Solliday and Kylee Turpin participated in the Health Career Display/Oral Demonstration. Their diorama, on the ins and outs of being a pharmacist, was the most meticulously prepared of the nine on display in one room.
The duo’s back-and-forth patter on everything you’d ever want to know about being a pharmacist — the pros and cons, the education required and the salary that rewards such preparation, even the fact that both Coca-Cola and Pepsi were invented by pharmacists — was impressively thorough, as well.
Maci Houser, a senior at Terre Haute North, had participated in the competition, but had already completed her work, taking online tests on medical terminology and behavioral health.
“Today, I’m just walking around, getting a look at the campus,” she said — she’ll be starting at Ivy Tech in March, taking a human anatomy and physiology class, while still finishing up her studies at Terre Haute North. Houser plans to major in nursing and aspires to be a trauma nurse.
The ‘Health Care Clash on the Wabash,’ said Jackie Mathis, director of West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center, is “really supposed to help the students compete in a state-wide competition at HOSA’s statewide leadership conference for scholarships. There’s a lot on the line. We thought we’d do a more localized competition to help them prepare. So this is a much smaller scale to help them get used to what to expect.”
“Today is all about the hands-on skills,” added Ivy Tech’s dean of health sciences, Julie Will. “Students have categories of what they might be asked to do. They know that there might be six options in the nursing assisting category, but until they walk into that room, they don’t know what has been selected for them that day. They prepare a lot in advance, then they’re told, ‘Here’s the scenario — now go, perform this skill.’” Judges rate their efforts.
West Central Indiana Area Health Education Center serves 11 counties. “Our center is particularly interested in the health care work force in rural and under-served areas,” Mathis said. “In Vigo County, there are lot of health-related resources. A lot of the students here are from those more rural areas, where the work force is a little harder to come by. What we try to push is that your community needs you, and when you get into this profession, you are serving your neighbors and friends if you stay local. You can really make a difference.”
“We are thankful for anyone who has a healthcare interest,” Will added, “and hopefully anyone seeing anything about this will think, ‘Oh, fun things are happening in healthcare education. Our goal is to support anyone who is interested in AHEC. If we can keep anyone in high school interested, our goal would be to provide so many opportunities locally with health careers. We want to keep them here and interested.”
