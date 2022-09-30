Future Continues to Look Bright at Rose-Hulman

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellChem lab: Rose-Hulman Chem 111, general chemistry, students work in the lab in this September 2021 photo from the institute. It’s been a period of growth and renewal at the highly regarded STEM college. New structures including the “Pi-Vilion,” the Kremer Innovation Center and last year’s addition of the impressive 70,000-square-foot New Academic Building. Developments this year include significant renovations to the historic Moench Hall, the campus’ 100-year-old original academic building.