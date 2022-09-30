Future Continues to Look Bright at Rose-Hulman

There has been a significant amount of development on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus over the past few years. Recent renovations have enhanced the student union, residence hall and athletic field spaces.
New structures have been added with the outdoor “Pi-Vilion,” the Kremer Innovation Center and last year’s addition of the impressive 70,000-square-foot New Academic Building.
There’s no sign the top-ranked STEM college is slowing down. Developments this year include the addition of a state-of-the-art scoreboard at the football and outdoor track stadium, and significant renovations to the historic Moench Hall, the campus’ 100-year-old original academic building.
With the college approaching its 150-year sesquicentennial in 2024, longer-range plans are beginning to take shape, including to expand its footprint on its “Hulman Farm” property located on the south side of U.S. Highway 40 bordering Indiana 46 and Indiana 42.
One of those projects includes relocating Rose-Hulman Ventures from its current location six miles away from campus to the Hulman Farm location. The project would be supported in part through funds from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant program, as well as private funding sources.
Longer-term discussions about the campus’ Hulman Farm property are also taking place, including developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem that will provide additional educational and hands-on opportunities for Rose-Hulman students while also driving economic growth for the Wabash Valley.
There certainly seems to be demand for the educational experience Rose-Hulman offers. For the second straight year and only the third time in its distinguished history, the campus welcomed more than 600 first-year students to campus this fall. The class brings a diverse and rich academic experience to the campus, with students arriving from 40 states and the District of Columbia, and 18 countries outside the U.S.
The college continues to be recognized for its strong return on investment. The latest rankings from the Princeton Review’s Best Colleges give Rose-Hulmam high marks for its internship and career preparation opportunities, science labs, residence halls, and student support services.
Rankings from the U.S. News and World Report show Rose-Hulman has been ranked the publication’s No. 1 undergraduate engineering college for more than two decades in a row.
As it looks to attract future students, Rose-Hulman continues to adapt its academic offerings to reflect the skills students need not only for today’s jobs but those of the future. It also continues to ramp up its pre-college outreach initiatives, including its summer programming to attract a wider pool of prospective future students who can experience firsthand just some of what Rose-Hulman has to offer.
— This article was submitted by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
