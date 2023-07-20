John Burk, a senior at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, hopes one day to have his own business, possibly in custom decor using laser engraving.
He’s part of the inaugural Vigo County IN CEO program that will teach 17 students about entrepreneurship. The program had its kickoff Thursday at the Vigo County History Center.
“I’ve always looked at myself as someone who wants to be self employed,” Burk said. “This seems like a great opportunity to learn what it takes to be a business owner or manager.”
The 17 high school juniors and seniors who participate in the Vigo County IN CEO program will learn about entrepreneurship, meet business owners and visit businesses in the community.
Each student will be paired with a mentor business leader who will help the student develop and carry out a personal entrepreneurial plan.
Students will begin the program Aug. 10 and will continue through its culmination at a local CEO Trade Show near the end of the school year.
On Thursday, students were introduced to the Vigo County CEO board, donors and mentors. Terre Haute city, county and civic leaders also were invited.
Brian Huxford, Vigo County CEO board vice chair, said that in addition to learning business and entrepreneurial skills, students learn about opportunities in their own community.
“One of the real draws for us in bringing the program here was that they have very good statistics that people who go through the program want to then stay and invest in their communities,” said Huxford, a lifelong entrepreneur who started his first company at age 23.
Teri Bennett, a recently retired middle school English teacher, is the program facilitator.
Bennett’s role involves meeting with students before the school days begin and arranging for the students’ visits to local businesses and guest speaker talks.
Students will meet from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day school is in session, but they won’t meet at school and no textbooks are involved. They will earn two high school credits.
“It’s exciting to see the community initiate this program, rally to support it financially but also with their time and expertise,” Bennett said.
When she read the facilitator job description, “It honestly stirred my desire to be working with students again. Students with a drive. Students who could take an idea and grow it as big as they could imagine,” Bennett said. “I look forward to seeing these students look at the potential not only in Terre Haute but also themselves.”
Mark Metheny serves as board chair of the Vigo County IN CEO program.
The program is 100% funded by individuals, non-profits and businesses — schools and students do not pay. Also, it is not part of the Vigo County School Corp., although the two are collaborating.
Another student participating in CEO is Ayden Napier, a South Vigo senior. “I know I want to have my own business when I get older,” said Napier, who aspires to be an architect.
He believes participating in the program will help him reach his goals
“I’m more of a hands on person, and I know this will be more hands on than it would be with school and papers and all that,” Napier said.
CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, a national program created by Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship based in Effingham, Ill. It has grown to 70 programs in 10 states.
For more information about Midland Institute and the CEO program, go online to: midlandinstitute.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.