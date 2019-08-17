Furry friends find families

More than 40 animals were adopted and found their forever homes Saturday as hundreds of people visited the Terre Haute Humane Society shelter for its Clear the Shelters event.
Clear the Shelters is a nationwide, annual pet adoption initiative sponsored by NBC Universal and has enabled shelters the country over to place over 250,000 pets in permanent homes since 2015.
Leslie Stewart and her daughter Ella helped add to that total Saturday after adopting a six-month-old cat named Gypsy.
Ella had eyed a different cat initially but settled on Gypsy for all the right reasons.
“She’s tiny. She’s cute. And her collar is pink,” Ella said hauling the cat carrier to the family’s car.
Leslie Stewart said she agreed to let Ella adopt Gypsy after seeing her kitten-sit and save enough scratch to cover the adoption fee.
Rick Burger, a member of the humane society’s board of directors, said seeing people stopping in all day and watching families leave with pets was about enough to bring a tear to his eye.
“An animal completes a family sometimes,” Burger said. “I’ve seen that already in here today.”
And while it was tough for some volunteers to see cats and dogs they’ve cared so much for leave Saturday, Humane Society general manager Sarah Valentine said seeing those animals go to loving homes brings far more joy than sadness.
“We get close to these animals, we’re here with them everyday,” Valentine said. “But, I’m glad to see them leave and I’m glad to know they’re going to do well.
“That’s what we want, that’s the most important thing to us is to see them get out of here and see them in homes. It’s better for them not to be here.”
Valentine said the shelter has been packed with animals all summer and that Saturday’s 40-p[lus adoptions is going to give staff the much-needed opportunity to address some housekeeping issues.
“It’ll finally allow us to get into our kennels, some of which need re-caulked, and keep them empty long enough to address some issues. It’s going to be great,” Valentine said.
The event also served as an important fund raising effort, Valentine said.
“We run on donations. That’s where 80 to 85 percent of our income comes from,” Valentine said. “Without them we couldn’t keep our doors open or our lights on. Events like this are super, super important for us.”
