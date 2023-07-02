Indiana State Police have released details of funeral arrangements for Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday in suburban Indianapolis.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus. A procession will be immediately afterward and burial will follow at the Crown Hill Cemetery Heroes of Public Safety Area, 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis.
Smith, 33, was a 2014 graduate of Indiana State University. Survivors include his wife, Megan L. (Bunting) Smith, according to his obituary, which was provided by Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center.
A native of Franklin, he had served as Indiana State Police trooper for nearly five years and was part of the crash reconstruction team. He had recently been awarded two Lifesaving Awards for heroism.
He also served in the Indiana National Guard since 2011, where he achieved the rank of sergeant. He currently served as a utilities equipment repairer for the 38th Infantry Division, 38th Sustainment Brigade, 190th Transportation Battalion, 1638th Transportation Company.
Smith was struck and killed Wednesday night by a stolen vehicle being chased by police. He was deploying stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield.
Two people have been arrested. Eddie P. Jones Jr., 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and has been preliminarily charged with murder, a Level 1 felony, according to state police. A passenger, DeMareon L. Curry, 19, also from Sikeston, has been preliminarily charged with auto theft, a Level 5 felony.
State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said he remembered Smith from when he went through police recruit training in 2018, calling him “a shining star within the state police.”
An account to benefit the Smith family has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.” Anyone can make a donation by stopping in an IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268.
Donations also can be sent to Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc., 1710 South 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060. The phone number is 317-431-0755.
Smith is the second Indiana trooper to die this year after being struck by a car while deploying stop sticks along a highway.
Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, was killed March 3 in the median of Interstate 69 in northeastern Indiana’s DeKalb County when a driver fleeing other officers struck him. That driver is charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while taking a controlled substance resulting in death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.