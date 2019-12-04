Fundraiser helps Meals on Wheels meet its operating costs

The chicken and noodles served Wednesday by Meals on Wheels nourished more than most people realize.
In addition to feeding lunch and dinner guests at the Wabash Activity Center, half of the $15 per ticket price went toward making sure homebound residents in Vigo County keep receiving nutritious meals.
“The $5.50 per day we charge for the two meals delivered covers the cost of the food and packaging, but we have to do fundraisers like this to cover our operating costs,” said Rita Kaperak, director of the local Meals on Wheels program.
It takes about $60,000 each year to cover the part-time staff and programs of the agency.
Annually, about 250 senior citizens, community members with disabilities, and patients recovering from surgery or illness receive their lunch and dinner from Meals on Wheels.
Kaperak said the organization sends out about 160 meals five days per week to 65 to 80 people around the county. Some recipients also order extra meals to cover the weekends.
All of the meals are prepared at the Wabash Activity Center on South Fifth Street. Volunteers then pick up the meals to deliver throughout the county.
“We also provide a well-being check with each person when we drop off the food, to make sure they are safe,” Kaperak said.
Through those checks this past year, four meal recipients were found to need an ambulance ride to receive medical treatment, she said.
“Our drivers get attached to our recipients,” Kaperak said. “One of our recipients had surgery and was in a nursing home for a while, and the drivers went to visit her in the nursing home. She was so impressed by that.”
Meals on Wheels also partners with other service agencies in the community who work with people with disabilities.
Developmental Services Inc. pairs its clients with a person who drives one of the Meals on Wheels delivery routes. The client then uses reading and other skills to assist with the delivery and develop socialization skills.
“We want to make sure we give back to the community because the community has been good to us,” said DSI director Debbie Fulk.
Kaperak said the partnership with DSI led to partnerships with Mosaic, Cars and Happiness Bag.
“It is a successful socialization tool,” Kaperak said. “It was good for us to get our routes covered and good for them to interact with people.”
The program has been housed in the Wabash Activity Center for less than a year.
A large grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation helped the agency purchase kitchen equipment needed for the program. Meals on Wheels rents the kitchen and second-floor office space from the activity center.
Sam Pollock, president of the Meals on Wheels board, said the program is vital to the community. And fundraisers such as the Share a Meal provide financial support for those who cannot afford the $5.50 daily cost of the meals.
Indiana State University students were among those dining at lunch.
“I think the Meals on Wheels mission resonates well with me, because I am into social justice and taking care of community,” said Polina Kaniuka, an international student from Ukraine working on a doctorate in higher education leadership.
Another part of the Share a Meal event was a silent auction fundraiser, with several gift baskets from area businesses available.
“We receive a lot of community support,” Kaperak said, “which we depend on.”
For more information about Meals on Wheels, go online to www.mowth.org or call 812-232-3878.
