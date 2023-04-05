MOD Pizza and Popeyes restaurants in Terre Haute next week will be conducting fundraisers to help Sullivan residents in their recovery from the Friday tornado.
This coming Tuesday, all sales at MOD Pizza will be donated to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, which has set up an ongoing emergency and disaster relief fund to help support recovery and relief efforts in Sullivan County.
On Thursday, April 13, all sales at Popeyes will be donated to the WVCF Sullivan relief fund.
Scott Womack owns both restaurants.
“I actually rode out a tornado in Huntsville, Alabama when I was a kid,” he said. He saw the resulting devastation.
“I think it’s critical that we step up and help these folks,” Womack said. “That’s a big job down there.”
He encourages other people and businesses in the community “to really jump in now and see what they can do to help … I think we have to do what we can do when something this big happens.”
According to the Community Foundation, the donation fund provides an avenue for those wishing to contribute and is set to prioritize immediate and long-term recovery and relief efforts for those impacted by the storms in Sullivan County.
“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support. We appreciate every contribution and so many individuals have reached out offering support in many ways,” said Clint Lamb, mayor of the city of Sullivan.
Lamb added, “We are grateful to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for providing this as an avenue of support. We have a road to recovery, and any donations will be used to support those in need as we build back stronger.”
For those unable to make it to the restaurants next week, donations can also be made at http://wvcf.org/funds/help-Sullivan-recover/.
